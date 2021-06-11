News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Town first-team set for non-league friendly in pre-season

Andy Warren

Published: 3:39 PM June 11, 2021    Updated: 3:45 PM June 11, 2021
The main-stand at Ram Meadow, the home of Bury Town FC since 1977. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Ipswich Town are set to visit Bury Town's Ram Meadow home in pre-season - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town are set to visit local non-league side Bury Town in pre-season.

The Bury St Edmunds club have announced a game against the Blues' first-team on Tuesday, July 13 at their Ram Meadow home.

That game will come just a few days after a Town Under 23 side, led by Kieron Dyer, visit on July 10 - the same day Ipswich begin their own pre-season programme away at Dartford.

Bury currently play in the Isthmian League North, the eighth tier of English football.

Also in the diary for the Blues are a behind-closed-doors game at Stevenage on July 20, two games at Colchester on July 27 and a home clash with Millwall on July 31.

The Blues are due to report back for pre-season training on Saturday, June 26 for two weeks of work at the club's training ground, ahead of the match schedule beginning at Dartford.

