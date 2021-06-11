Town first-team set for non-league friendly in pre-season
- Credit: Archant
Ipswich Town are set to visit local non-league side Bury Town in pre-season.
The Bury St Edmunds club have announced a game against the Blues' first-team on Tuesday, July 13 at their Ram Meadow home.
That game will come just a few days after a Town Under 23 side, led by Kieron Dyer, visit on July 10 - the same day Ipswich begin their own pre-season programme away at Dartford.
Bury currently play in the Isthmian League North, the eighth tier of English football.
Also in the diary for the Blues are a behind-closed-doors game at Stevenage on July 20, two games at Colchester on July 27 and a home clash with Millwall on July 31.
The Blues are due to report back for pre-season training on Saturday, June 26 for two weeks of work at the club's training ground, ahead of the match schedule beginning at Dartford.
Most Read
- 1 Oxford boss hits out at 'ludicrous' League One spending while appearing to take swipe at Ipswich Town
- 2 The 36 best restaurants in Suffolk according to the AA guide
- 3 Edwards set to leave Ipswich Town to join League One rivals
- 4 Postman who abandoned 'undriveable' van wins unfair dismissal claim
- 5 Bury St Edmunds bathroom store in liquidation owing nearly £140k
- 6 TV presenter Paul Heiney complains as train leaves passengers behind
- 7 'We are in for three, four or five players' - Town CEO Ashton on new signings and deliver 'dramatic change' for Cook
- 8 'There's been a few clubs after me' - winger Edwards completes Wigan move after leaving Ipswich
- 9 A14 reopens after three-vehicle crash
- 10 Town make offer for West Brom midfielder Harper