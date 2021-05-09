Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 3-1 victory over Fleetwood

Published: 3:12 PM May 9, 2021

Ipswich Town beat Fleetwood 3-1 this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

David Cornell

Made three good first-half saves to deny Barrie McKay, Danny Andrew and Kyle Vassell and a couple more after the break before conceding to Wes Burns. He has finished the season with four games in an undefeated team – it remains to be seen if that’s enough to see him firmly in Paul Cook’s plans. 7

Luke Chambers

Back in the side after five matches on the bench, for what could end up being the skipper’s 396th and final Ipswich Town appearance. Had some good moments getting forward from right-back, nearly tackling the ball into the net in the second half, while defending well. If this is the end, it’s such a shame it came in an empty stadium. He deserved to leave the field to applause. 7

Luke Chambers takes a throw-in. - Credit: Steve Waller-www.stephenwaller.c

Luke Woolfenden

The youngster’s form has picked up a bit in recent weeks and this was another decent display. It’s certainly possible he will be the only central defender with first-team experience at the club, in just a matter of weeks. 7

Mark McGuinness

The Arsenal loanee has shown his ability and some raw edges during his year on loan in Suffolk and they were all in display in this one. He had some big clearance and other moments where he committed too easily as Ipswich were cut open through the middle of the pitch. Fired a shot over the top and was beaten for pace for Burns’ goal. 6

Myles Kenlock

Solid enough from the left-back who was constantly told by Paul Cook to ‘get high’ during the course of the 90 minutes. He had some moments where he was beaten too easily and others where he got up and down the pitch well, winning the ball back. He will be battling for a starting left-back spot again this summer, with competition surely arriving. 6

Flynn Downes

An excellent display from the academy graduate who was fully in control of all his movements throughout this game. He was excellent on the ball, keeping it expertly, while battling to win it back off it. He and Andre Dozzell linked up superbly in the engine room. That duo will surely have big roles to play. 9

Troy Parrott celebrates with James Norwood after scoring Towns third. - Credit: Steve Waller-www.stephenwaller.c

Andre Dozzell

Downes’ presence brings out the best of the former Copleston High School pupil, with the pair on the same wavelength. Had good moments all over the field, including charge back to make a superb block and playing the initial ball to free James Norwood for Troy Parrott’s eventual goal. 8

Gwion Edwards

The Welshman, also out of contract in the coming weeks, left this game injured after 15 good minutes which saw him threaten up and down his left flank, robbing James Hill to fire home Town’s second goal in the process. 7

Armando Dobra

Another bright display from a young attacker who many just have played his way into Paul Cook’s thinking for next season over the last few weeks. His clever and quick feet made Norwood’s opener as he threatened throughout the opening exchanges. Kept the ball well, used it sensibly and could maybe have had a goal of his own, only to see his shot saved. 8

Armando Dobra puts the ball through for James Norwood to score Towns first goal. - Credit: Steve Waller-www.stephenwaller.c

Troy Parrott

Finished superbly for his goal, capping an excellent display which saw him link well with Norwood and threaten the Fleetwood defence on a number of occasions. Of the crop of loanees he’s surely the one who could add the most value should he return next season. 8

James Norwood

The striker had set the target of reaching double figures in recent weeks and reached that goal after just three minutes, slamming home Dobra’s lay-off. He battled for everything throughout this game, producing a moment of quality to slip Parrott in for Town’s third. Fluffed his lines when a Keanan Bennetts cross found him in space, with the ball drifting behind off his studs, before leaving the game with a knock picked up while chasing a lost cause. 8

Keanan Bennetts (for Edwards, 16)

Such a puzzling footballer. The winger has never really got going during his loan spell and showed his frustrating side during his appearance here, making some poor decisions, holding onto the ball too long and not picking the right pass or cross. You can tell his team-mates are frustrated at times. The one good cross he did produce caught Norwood unawares. His day ended by being substituted. 4

Teddy Bishop (for Norwood, 70)

On for the final 20 minutes of the game and had some decent moments, notably a cross which flighted over the top of Alex Cairns and nearly dropped into the net. 6

Cole Skuse coming on as a second half substitute. - Credit: Steve Waller-www.stephenwaller.c

Cole Skuse (for Bennetts, 79)

Another who could have been making his final appearance this afternoon as he made it onto the pitch for the final 11 minutes of this game. He’s been an excellent servant to the club. n/a

Josh Harrop (for Parrott, 79)

The Preston loanee’s spell at the club ends with a brief cameo from the bench. He just hasn’t been able to make an impact. n/a

Kayden Jackson (for Dobra, 79)

Like so many, this could have been his final Ipswich appearance. He ran after lost causes during his time on the field but gave away easy fouls far too often. n/a