Ipswich Town reveal full retained list as six first-teamers get extended stays and eight depart
Ipswich Town have announced their full retained list at the conclusion of the 2020/21 season.
The headline exits are Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse who move on after making nearly 700 appearances between them during the best part of a decade at the club, with Freddie Sears also moving on having himself played 217 games for the club.
Emyr Huws, and newly-crowned player-of-the-year James Wilson are also moving on, as is Tristan Nydam following his return to action after a nasty broken ankle. Alan Judge and Stephen Ward have previously been released.
Town have taken up the options on Kayden Jackson, Toto Nsiala, Janoi Donacien, Aaron Drinan and Idris El Mizouni that will see them extend their stay at Portman Road for at least another year.
All five were at the end of their contracts but Blues have activated a 12 month extension for all.
Teddy Bishop will also be remaining at the Club. The 24-year-old midfielder was in the last season of his contract but triggered an automatic one year extension, having racked up 38 appearances for Blues in 2020/21.
The Blues remain in contract discussions with winger Gwion Edwards, who is also out of contract and does not have an option in his deal.
Town have not made announcements regarding a number of young players also out of contract, including Ben Morris and Levi Andoh.
Released: Luke Chambers, Cole Skuse, Freddie Sears, Alan Judge, Stephen Ward, Emyr Huws, Tristan Nydam, James Wilson
Options taken: Kayden Jackson, Janoi Donacien, Toto Nsiala, Aaron Drinan, Idris El Mizouni
Extra year triggered: Teddy Bishop
In discussions: Gwion Edwards
Ipswich Town contracts
2021
Edwards, Morris*, Clements*, Gibbs, Andoh*, Hughes*
2022
Downes*, Norwood*, Lankester*, Kenlock*, Ndaba*, Holy, Nolan, Cornell*, Jackson, Donacien, Hawkins*, Nsiala, Bishop, El Mizouni, Drinan, McGavin*, Crowe*, Smith*, Simpson*, Crane*, Chirewa*
2023
Vincent-Young*, Dobra*
2024
Woolfenden*, Dozzell*
*known to have a 12-month contract option