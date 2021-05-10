News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ipswich Town reveal full retained list as six first-teamers get extended stays and eight depart

Andy Warren

Published: 6:19 PM May 10, 2021    Updated: 6:28 PM May 10, 2021
Teddy Bishop sits on the pitch ahead of before being replaced.

Teddy Bishop is staying at Ipswich Town - Credit: www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town have announced their full retained list at the conclusion of the 2020/21 season.

The headline exits are Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse who move on after making nearly 700 appearances between them during the best part of a decade at the club, with Freddie Sears also moving on having himself played 217 games for the club.

Emyr Huws, and newly-crowned player-of-the-year James Wilson are also moving on, as is Tristan Nydam following his return to action after a nasty broken ankle. Alan Judge and Stephen Ward have previously been released.

Toto Nsiala in action against MK Dons.

Toto Nsiala has had his stay at Ipswich Town extended - Credit: Steve Waller-www.stephenwaller.c

Town have taken up the options on Kayden Jackson, Toto Nsiala, Janoi Donacien, Aaron Drinan and Idris El Mizouni that will see them extend their stay at Portman Road for at least another year.

All five were at the end of their contracts but Blues have activated a 12 month extension for all.

Teddy Bishop will also be remaining at the Club. The 24-year-old midfielder was in the last season of his contract but triggered an automatic one year extension, having racked up 38 appearances for Blues in 2020/21. 

The Blues remain in contract discussions with winger Gwion Edwards, who is also out of contract and does not have an option in his deal.

Town have not made announcements regarding a number of young players also out of contract, including Ben Morris and Levi Andoh. 

Released: Luke Chambers, Cole Skuse, Freddie Sears, Alan Judge, Stephen Ward, Emyr Huws, Tristan Nydam, James Wilson

Options taken: Kayden Jackson, Janoi Donacien, Toto Nsiala, Aaron Drinan, Idris El Mizouni

Extra year triggered: Teddy Bishop

In discussions: Gwion Edwards

Ipswich Town contracts 

2021 

Edwards, Morris*, Clements*, Gibbs, Andoh*, Hughes* 

2022 

Downes*, Norwood*, Lankester*, Kenlock*, Ndaba*, Holy, Nolan, Cornell*, Jackson, Donacien, Hawkins*, Nsiala, Bishop, El Mizouni, Drinan, McGavin*, Crowe*, Smith*, Simpson*, Crane*, Chirewa* 

2023 

Vincent-Young*, Dobra* 

2024 

Woolfenden*, Dozzell* 

*known to have a 12-month contract option 

