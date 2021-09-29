How Town's 6-0 win compares to best performances in club history

Video

Published: 4:30 PM September 29, 2021

Town players celebrate with a hidden Lee Evans after his hat-trick in Ipswich Town's 6-0 win over Doncaster Rovers - Credit: StephenWaller.com

Ipswich Town ran riot over Doncaster Rovers at Portman Road last night, winning 6-0 under the lights. Mark Heath takes a look at where the performance ranks in the club's rich history....

Connor Wickham and Jimmy Bullard celebrate during Town's 6-0 win at Doncaster in February 2011 - the last time Town hit six - Credit: Action Images

The last time

Town have scored six goals in a game seven times this century.

The last time they hit six was, remarkably, another 6-0 win over Doncaster, this time away from home, back in February 2011.

Connor Wickham, then just 17, scored a hat-trick, with Colin Healy, Gareth McAuley and an own goal from Sam Hird accounting for the other strikes.

That still stands as Town's biggest-ever away league win, with the Blues also winning 6-0 at Notts County in September 1982, and at Swindon Town in April 1999.

Grant Ward scored a hat-trick when Ipswich beat Barnsley 4-2 at home on the opening day of the season. Picture: Steve Waller - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Grant's great day

Lee Evans bagged a hat-trick in last night's big win, the first Town triple for five years.

Grant Ward claimed the last hat-trick in blue, on his debut back in August 2016, as Town beat Barnsley 4-2 at Portman Road on the opening day of the season.

Incredibly, Ward notched that triple in just 39 minutes, having come on as a second-half substitute.

It proved to be the peak of his Portman Road career.

Jon Walters celebrates after netting a hat-trick against Bristol City back in November 2007 - Town's last 6-0 win at home - Credit: Archant

Six at home

The last time Town thumped in six goals at home was in November 2007, as they crushed Bristol City 6-0.

That match also featured a Town hat-trick too, as Jon Walters plundered a treble. The ex-Town striker was actually at Portman Road for this 6-0 win too.

David Wright, Tommy Miller and Pablo Counago got the other goals for Jim Magilton's Blues 14 years ago.

Here you go Rich



7th time #ITFC have scored 6+ goals this century



Feb 2011 last occasion - Doncaster (a) 6-0



Nov 2007 last home occurrence - Bristol City 6-0



Aug 2016 last hat-trick Grant Ward#ITFC https://t.co/7mU23Ek0rc — Renegade Statman Ⓜ️ (@CallMeStat) September 28, 2021

Biggest wins

Had Rekeem Harper's late effort found the net instead of clipping the post last night, Town would have equalled their record league win.

They beat Portsmouth 7-0 in November 1964, and did the same to Southampton in February 1974, plus West Brom in November 1976.

The club's all time biggest win was an 11-0 thumping of Cromer in the FA Cup all the way back in October 1936.

They also enjoyed a massive 10-0 victory over Floriana in the European Cup in September 1962.