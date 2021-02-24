'The real test is Saturday' - Town fans on Hull win, Lambert and key run ahead

Opinion

Published: 3:56 PM February 24, 2021

James Norwood celebrates his strike in the 1-0 win at Hull City last night - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town fans have been reflecting on last night's fine win at Hull City, and looking at the tough stretch of games coming up in the battle for the play-offs - here's a taste of what they're saying.

The Blues finally managed to beat a top seven side last night, claiming an impressive 1-0 win at Hull, courtesy of James Norwood's 15th minute goal.

It was the side's third clean sheet in a row, and built on another good showing in Saturday's 0-0 draw with League One's form team Oxford United.

The win moved them up to tenth in the league, five points behind Saturday's opponents Doncaster Rovers, with a game in hand.

After Doncaster at Portman Road - Rovers tonked Town 4-1 in the reverse fixture earlier this season - Town travel to seventh placed Accrington Stanley on Tuesday night, before a Saturday lunchtime clash with Gillingham.

Here's what Town fans are saying about the win, and whether it changes their view of under-fire boss Paul Lambert...