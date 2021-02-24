News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Opinion

'The real test is Saturday' - Town fans on Hull win, Lambert and key run ahead

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 3:56 PM February 24, 2021   
Ipswich striker James Norwood celebrates scoring the opening goal at Hull City

James Norwood celebrates his strike in the 1-0 win at Hull City last night - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town fans have been reflecting on last night's fine win at Hull City, and looking at the tough stretch of games coming up in the battle for the play-offs - here's a taste of what they're saying.

The Blues finally managed to beat a top seven side last night, claiming an impressive 1-0 win at Hull, courtesy of James Norwood's 15th minute goal.

It was the side's third clean sheet in a row, and built on another good showing in Saturday's 0-0 draw with League One's form team Oxford United.

The win moved them up to tenth in the league, five points behind Saturday's opponents Doncaster Rovers, with a game in hand.

After Doncaster at Portman Road - Rovers tonked Town 4-1 in the reverse fixture earlier this season - Town travel to seventh placed Accrington Stanley on Tuesday night, before a Saturday lunchtime clash with Gillingham.

Here's what Town fans are saying about the win, and whether it changes their view of under-fire boss Paul Lambert...

Most Read

  1. 1 Storms uncover another large Suffolk shipwreck
  2. 2 Matchday Recap: Impressive win for Blues at Hull
  3. 3 Former Ipswich bank premises snapped up
  1. 4 Budget predictions: Furlough, wealth tax and VAT cuts
  2. 5 'It's a step in the right direction' - Lambert on spirited 1-0 win at Hull
  3. 6 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 1-0 win at Hull City
  4. 7 Hair salon and cocktail bar opening new Suffolk site as demand 'goes bananas'
  5. 8 Hull City 0-1 Ipswich Town: Norwood wins it as Blues produce their best to beat Tigers
  6. 9 ‘Bubbly’ teenager reported being raped the night she died
  7. 10 What are the latest Covid infection rates in Suffolk and Essex?
Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has been backed publicly by owner Marcus Evans. Picture: PAGEPIX

Football | Opinion

North Stander: Is it possible that Evans hasn't sacked Lambert because...

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Undated handout photo issued by Cancer Research UK of 27-year-old hospital worker Bethan Goodey, who

Suffolk hospital worker recovers after 'ticking time bomb' cancer diagnosis

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Tracey Foulger has lost four and a half stone after suffering palpatations a few years ago. Picture

Christmas Day heart palpitations spur takeaway fan onto weight loss journey

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Bury St Edmunds Rachael Bond died following a crash in February

Family pays tribute to loving mother-of-five who died following crash

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus