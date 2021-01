Opinion

Published: 5:15 PM January 10, 2021

Ipswich Town fans were understandably not in a good mood after the Blues defeat to lowly Swindon on Saturday night.

Here are a few of their reactions on social media, with a bit of gallows humour thrown in for good measure!





I think I preferred the postponements. As the cliché goes, it's the hope that kills you. Absolutely gutted. #itfc — Geraint Jones (@jones_itfc) January 10, 2021

It's says how far we have fallen behind them when a young player released by Norwich is running rings around our defence. #itfc — Mark Beck (@rskid26) January 9, 2021

Forgot what Sundays after an #itfc match felt like- the second Swindon goal was a fantastic strike and probably turned the match but I was probably the closest bloke to him in an Ipswich shirt at the time...and I was in Lowestoft!! — Gary Roach (@GRoach848) January 10, 2021

Very sad to see the plight of Ipswich Town!!! — ian marshall (@bigmarshy20) January 9, 2021

They’ll be lucky to get 2 fans back when restrictions are eased let alone 2,000.

Maybe then they’ll finally realise people have stopped caring altogether #itfc — Jamie (@Jamie27928897) January 10, 2021

Because of #itfc I went to bed angry and I’ve got up angry.



Hubby (the Leeds supporter who should be empathising with me and understanding my turmoil and pain!) said “it’s only football” 🤦‍♀️🙄



Anyway, he’s resting now and the funeral homes said I could visit him tomorrow ! 🥴 — Victoria💙 (@Vicky4244) January 10, 2021

70% possession tapping it round the back and then concede. Ipswich town are BACK in 2021 #itfc — Matt Taylor (@Matt_dentaylor) January 9, 2021

We will win our next 3 #itfc — Brad (@brad_archer94) January 10, 2021

Paul Lambert may well have been a great player.

But he’s not a very good manager.#itfc #LambertOut — The Rev (@chasetherevil) January 10, 2021

Just play Jackson and Norwood upfront together, wingers aren't working when we don't play Edwards #itfc — Justin (@Justin__Herbert) January 10, 2021