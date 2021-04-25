'I’m more excited about my new hoover being delivered' - Ipswich Town fans on Twitter!

Opinion

Published: 6:00 PM April 25, 2021 Updated: 6:06 PM April 25, 2021

Fans looking and hoping for better times at Portman Road - Credit: PA

Just when you thought it couldn't get worse - it did!

Town fans are now counting down the days, hours, minutes and seconds to the end of this season's League One campaign- and hoping for better times ahead.

So, after another 'Ipswich nil' scoreline on Saturday against AFC Wimbledon, are Town's Twitter army annoyed, confused, fed up or couldn't care less anymore?... A mixture of all, one suggests.





I always thought scoring goals in football was overrated anyway. 🙄Maybe we can have a contest for the best hairstyle .. best warm-up commitment .. most colourful boots or something, just to give these players something to focus on in the final three games. #itfc — Kevin Burch (@kevindburch) April 25, 2021

I’m more excited about my new hoover being delivered today than I have been for any @IpswichTown game in the last 6 months. #itfc — Philip Byrne (@philipbyrne) April 25, 2021

Footballers lose form, make mistakes, have bad games etc but the bare minimum anyone (manager/coach/fan/owner) should expect is effort and commitment! These players should be running through walls to be part of the rebuild (or even to earn a contract elsewhere 🤷🏻‍♂️) #itfc — Lee Richardson (@Little_lee82) April 25, 2021

#itfc goal of the month competition:



Luke Leahy (OG) v Bristol Rovers

Alan Judge v Bristol Rovers



That’s it 😂 — Shaun Lilley (@sclilley) April 25, 2021

Is it bad to say that I think I’ve fallen out of love with football, I just don’t care to watch Ipswich anymore, they literally have me wanting to do other things when they play, I hate how far we have declined #itfc — General Kenobi (@louis_ITFC) April 24, 2021

40 years ago we were the best team in Europe. Today, our manager says we looked like a bunch of blokes who’d won a raffle to play at Portman Road. Apart from one thing - the bunch of blokes would have shown more passion and commitment. Absolutely disgusting #itfc — North Stander (@North_Stander) April 24, 2021

You know your football team are doing well when you look forward to #LineOfDuty more than the match at the weekends! #itfc — Andrew (@runfatb0yrun) April 24, 2021

I have birth to both my sons in less than 10 hours... combined #thingsyoucandointhetimeittakesipswichtoscore #itfc — Amy Downes (@tractorgirlamy8) April 24, 2021

Sitting here thinking “how will I feel about #itfc this time next season” 🤔 — Jordz. (@Hockz1) April 24, 2021

I'm just glad the cricket season has started. #itfc — Geraint Jones (@jones_itfc) April 24, 2021

An indication of how bad #itfc are right now.



Spent 45 minutes watching the first half.



Spent 45 minutes of second half doing the weekly shop in Tesco.



The second 45 minutes was less painful and I hate shopping.



Roll on these last 3 games. 🙄 — Karl Fuller (@fullerflavour) April 24, 2021









And finally.... this probably sums it up nicely























