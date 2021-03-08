News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Town fans set another record in Cook's first game

Mark Heath

Published: 1:33 PM March 8, 2021    Updated: 1:46 PM March 8, 2021
Ipswich players celebrate Luke Chambers pulling Ipswich level at Gillingham

Almost 6,000 Ipswich Town fans watched their team lose 3-1 at Gillingham on Saturday - an iFollow record for League One

Ipswich Town fans set another record on Saturday, with almost 6,000 supporters tuning in live to watch Paul Cook's first game in charge.

Though the Blues fell 3-1 to Gillingham at the Priestfield Stadium, the 5, 991 fans watching live on iFollow was the biggest away following for any team in League One this season.

Paul Cook ponders defeat in his first game in charge after the game at Gillingham

The defeat at Gillingham was Paul Cook's first game in charge of Town

It came just days after Town set the previous record, with 5,005 fans tuning in to watch the Blues beat Accrington Stanley 2-1, their first-ever victory at the Wham Stadium, with Cook watching on - and shouting himself hoarse - from the stands.

A statement from Town said: "The club thanks supporters for the incredible backing."

Town's home clash with third-placed Lincoln City tomorrow (7pm) will also be available to stream live on iFollow.

