Town fans set another record in Cook's first game

Published: 1:33 PM March 8, 2021 Updated: 1:46 PM March 8, 2021

Almost 6,000 Ipswich Town fans watched their team lose 3-1 at Gillingham on Saturday - an iFollow record for League One - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town fans set another record on Saturday, with almost 6,000 supporters tuning in live to watch Paul Cook's first game in charge.

Though the Blues fell 3-1 to Gillingham at the Priestfield Stadium, the 5, 991 fans watching live on iFollow was the biggest away following for any team in League One this season.

The defeat at Gillingham was Paul Cook's first game in charge of Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

It came just days after Town set the previous record, with 5,005 fans tuning in to watch the Blues beat Accrington Stanley 2-1, their first-ever victory at the Wham Stadium, with Cook watching on - and shouting himself hoarse - from the stands.

A statement from Town said: "The club thanks supporters for the incredible backing."

Town's home clash with third-placed Lincoln City tomorrow (7pm) will also be available to stream live on iFollow.