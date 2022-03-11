News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Watch: Town's goal of the month for February revealed

Mark Heath

Published: 10:24 AM March 11, 2022
Kayden Jackson gave Ipswich Town the lead inside the first minute in their 3-0 win over Burton Albion at Portman Road

Kayden Jackson's strike against Burton Albion has won Ipswich Town goal of the month for February - Credit: ITFC YouTube

Ipswich Town's goal of the month for February has been revealed - watch it here.

Striker Kayden Jackson narrowly took the crown, his early effort against Burton Albion earning 38.51% of the fan vote, just edging out Bersant Celina's strike from the same game, which got 38.22%.

Conor Chaplin's winner against Gillingham came third.

Here's Jackson's strike...

And here's Celina's effort...

