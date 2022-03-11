Video
Watch: Town's goal of the month for February revealed
Published: 10:24 AM March 11, 2022
- Credit: ITFC YouTube
Ipswich Town's goal of the month for February has been revealed - watch it here.
Striker Kayden Jackson narrowly took the crown, his early effort against Burton Albion earning 38.51% of the fan vote, just edging out Bersant Celina's strike from the same game, which got 38.22%.
Conor Chaplin's winner against Gillingham came third.
Here's Jackson's strike...
And here's Celina's effort...
Right call? Let us know below....