Town get home draw in FA Cup First Round as ex-Blues head to Sudbury

Mark Heath

Published: 1:30 PM October 17, 2021    Updated: 1:34 PM October 17, 2021
Ipswich Town will host Oldham Athletic in the FA Cup First Round - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town will play Oldham Athletic in the First Round of this year's FA Cup.

Paul Cook's men, who are struggling down in 15th place in League One, will host the League Two side next month.

Oldham are currently 21st in the fourth tier.

The Blues slipped out of the cup at the first round stage last year, losing 3-2 at home to League One rivals Portsmouth after extra-time.

And Town - FA Cup winners in 1978 - have won just one of their last 19 games in the world famous competition.

AFC Sudbury, who reached the First Round for just the second time in their history with a 3-1 upset of high-flying Dartford yesterday, will host League Two Colchester United.

The U's, of course, boast a host of ex-Town players, including long-time skipper Luke Chambers, stalwart Cole Skuse, striker Freddie Sears, winger Alan Judge and loanee Armando Dobra.

The games will be played over the weekend of November 5/8.

