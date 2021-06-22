Siegrist and Amos leading targets as Town step up hunt for new No.1

Published: 11:46 AM June 22, 2021 Updated: 11:57 AM June 22, 2021

Ben Amos and Benjamin Siegrist are both on Ipswich Town's radar this summer - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town are stepping up their drive to sign a new No.1 ahead of next season.

Paul Cook is understood to see signing a first-choice goalkeeper as a real priority as he rebuilds the Blues this summer, with David Cornell already allowed to leave and Tomas Holy told he can find a new club after two seasons in Suffolk.

Dundee United’s Benjamin Siegrist and Charlton keeper Ben Amos are understood to be two leading candidates, at a time when CEO Mark Ashton has said he and Cook are working on deals for at least five new players.

Siegrist, 29, has been linked with Town on several occasions this summer and we understand he is indeed a leading target, with contact already made regarding a potential move.

Reports have suggested a fee is close to being agreed and that Town have had a £350,000 offer knocked back but, while Town’s interest is known to be strong, it’s understood there is still work to do if a deal is to be done. Celtic and Wigan Athletic are also said to be interested.

Amos is a free agent this summer at the end of his Charlton contract, with the Addicks keen to keep hold of the man manager Nigel Adkins sees as his No.1 for next season.

However, the Blues have shown interest too and could potentially move for the 31-year-old former Manchester United academy graduate.

Town have also been linked with former Portsmouth keeper Craig MacGillivray, who worked under new Ipswich goalkeeping coach John Keeley at Fratton Park, but it’s understood the 28-year-old is not a player the Blues are currently chasing. He is a reported target for Charlton.

It’s understood Cook would prefer an experienced goalkeeper for the No.1 spot this summer, rather than bringing in a young goalkeeper on loan.

Holy is currently the only goalkeeper with senior experience at the club, with Cornell’s contract terminated by mutual consent and both Adam Przybek and Harry Wright released. The latter has subsequently signed a two-year deal with Fleetwood Town while Cornell is understood to be close to a Championship move.

Bert White, signed on a free transfer last summer, was Town’s No.3 for much of last season, playing in the Under 23s and working with the senior goalkeepers in training and on matchdays.