'We're going to have to dip into the younger age group again' - Lambert on injuries as Bennetts is ruled out
- Credit: Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is likely to call on young players again this weekend as injuries continue to mount.
Keanan Bennetts is the latest to head to the treatment room after leaving Tuesday’s victory over Burton, in which he scored the opening goal, with a groin injury which will keep him out for several weeks.
Ipswich are likely to be without 10 senior players for this weekend’s game with Peterborough, with Bennetts’ absence likely to mean a start for Armando Dobra while the likes of Brett McGavin and Liam Gibbs could also be involved in midfield.
“Keanen will miss the game with a little groin problem,” Lambert said. “He will probably be out for a few weeks.
“It will surprise me the day we don’t come in and have another injury. That’s probably the best way to look at it. It’s a crazy time at the moment.
“But we’re two points off the top while being under-resourced so we’re fighting. We just need to get some of the guys fit.
“We’re probably going to need to dip into the younger age group again I think. We’ll have to wait and see where we’re at.
Most Read
- 1 Tributes paid to man who died after building collapsed in Woodbridge
- 2 Ipswich avoids being placed under Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions
- 3 Why did Suffolk and north Essex remain in Tier 2?
- 4 Care home put into lockdown after Covid-19 outbreak
- 5 Town back behind closed doors this weekend as Posh chairman threatens to take legal action
- 6 Sports car crashes into garden wall in Ipswich
- 7 Council 'deeply concerned' about changes to proposed 700-home estate
- 8 Dogs stolen in Suffolk kennels burglary found in Kent
- 9 'Please Mr Lambert, do not treat us fans as idiots'
- 10 Delays on A14 after deer struck by two vehicles
“Long-term being with the first-team so young is going to be really good for them and really good for the club because they’re getting games.
“That’s where the bravery comes in and you have to be brave to throw them in young. Everyone knows now that I’m not frightened to do it.”
Bennetts’ injury sees him join Freddie Sears and Gwion Edwards on Town’s list of injured wide players, while Flynn Downes, Teddy Bishop, Jon Nolan and Cole Skuse are absent in the centre of midfield, with James Norwood, James Wilson and Kane Vincent-Young also out.
And Lambert isn’t expecting any of them to return over the Christmas period.
“Freddie’s back training again and has done a little bit after a strenuous hamstring problem, so we have to make sure he doesn’t pull up and do any further damage,” Lambert said.
“Gwion’s not ready at all so, if you asked if anyone will be back for the Christmas games, I’d have to say no.
“You can go right through the team and you can list all the players who have been out. So many of them have missed massive chunks and that’s why it’s pleasing where we’re sitting in the table at the moment.”