News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

'I like playing with him... it's a good base for us' - Wilson enjoying life alongside Nsiala

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 12:00 PM March 12, 2021   
James Wilson says he is enjoying his central defensive partnership with Toto Nsiala

James Wilson says he is enjoying his central defensive partnership with Toto Nsiala - Credit: Pagepix/Steve Waller

James Wilson is enjoying life alongside Toto Nsiala at the heart of the Ipswich Town defence. 

The Welshman has been the Blues’ most consistent performer since returning to the side for last month’s goalless draw with Oxford, helping his side earn 11 points from their last six games and netting twice himself in Town’s last three matches. 

His partner for all of those games has been Toto Nsiala, with the duo reviving a partnership which also served Town well at the start of the campaign.  

Provider Luke Chambers congratulates scorer James Wilson after Towns equaliser.

Provider Luke Chambers congratulates scorer James Wilson after Towns equaliser. - Credit: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The pair have started 14 league games together this season – the first eight of the campaign and then, four months later, the last six - with Town winning eight of them, picking up a total of 27 points and keeping six clean sheets. 

“I like playing with him,” Wilson said of Nsiala. 

“At the end of the game he’s shown what a good defender he is with an unbelievable block (at the end of the draw with Lincoln) so it’s been good. 

“It’s a good base for us to go from.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Car stolen from front of home
  2. 2 Why one Suffolk landlady won't be reopening her pub on April 12
  3. 3 Healthy people in 20s and 30s receive Covid jab invites
  1. 4 New Town coach Roberts' message to fans
  2. 5 Animal shelter forced to contemplate closure without financial help
  3. 6 14-year-old signed by international modelling agency
  4. 7 The six Ipswich Town players who could benefit most from Paul Cook's arrival
  5. 8 Suffolk rapist jailed for more than five years
  6. 9 Magical woodland restaurant opening in Suffolk this spring 
  7. 10 'I won’t stand by and be accused of saying something I didn’t' - Judge hits back at referee Drysdale

“The boys who aren’t playing (Luke Woolfenden and Mark McGuinness) are working really hard and the gaffer (Paul Cook) is working with everyone, so we all know how he wants to play. If anyone has to step in it’s going to be the same. 

“We’re on our toes and we have options at full-back, too, so it’s going to be a good run-in.” 

Wilson and Nsiala will need to adapt to Cook’s way of playing, with the new boss asking more of his defenders on the ball. 

“Every manager you get is completely different so it’s been the same this time,” Wilson said. 

“He wants me and the rest of the defenders passing the ball and stepping in a bit more, keeping the ball for longer. 

“It’s a completely different style of play but we’ll get there. It’s been really enjoyable so far and everything’s been really positive, which is good. 

“He’s a bubbly character, it’s different to before, so it’s a welcome change. 

“We just have to try to take everything he’s saying onboard quickly because we don’t have many training sessions, it’s all about games. 

“Every time we work with him, we have to take that little bit extra.” 

Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Oak Meadows air ambulance

Updated

Bin man suffers life-changing injuries in bin lorry crash in Kesgrave

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
corton woods lowestoft

Dog dies from poisoning after getting 'treats' from elderly man

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Lincoln City keeperAlex Palmer saves as Toto Nsiala stretches for the ball.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: Town earn point as Wilson heads home for Cook's men

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Jonathan Simper in his camping fields along the River Deben. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bitter debate rages over use of farmland for campsite

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus