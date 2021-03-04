Nolan's season could be over due to injury suffered in return to first-team training

Published: 4:30 PM March 4, 2021 Updated: 6:13 PM March 4, 2021

Jon Nolan has suffered a knee injury in training and could miss the rest of the season - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Jon Nolan's season could be over after the midfielder suffered a knee injury in training.

Town's No.11 was back with the first-team squad on Monday following the departure of Paul Lambert, who had exiled the former Shrewsbury man and striker Kayden Jackson to the U23s following a number of disagreements last month.

The pair were brought back into the fold on Monday by caretaker manager Matt Gill, ahead of Tuesday's trip to Accrington, but Nolan is now set for two months on the sidelines after picking up the injury, meaning his season could be over.

New manager Paul Cook was asked about Nolan and Jackson at his first Ipswich press conference this afternoon, confirming there is a clean slate for all of the players following his arrival.

“Whenever you go into a new club there’s always a clean slate because you don’t know what previous relationships have really been like and you don’t know the rights and wrongs of situations," Cook said, when asked about Jackson and Nolan.

“The reality for everyone going forward is that it’s a clean slate. They are back involved, the team is winning and we have strength in depth.

“The competition for places is huge."

Nolan has played 17 games for Town this season, scoring five goals.