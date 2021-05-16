News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ipswich Town lead the chase to sign Luton skipper Sonny Bradley

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Watson

Published: 9:45 AM May 16, 2021   
Luton Town's Sonny Bradley (left) and Watford’s Joao Pedro during the Sky Bet Championship match at

Ipswich Town are leading the chase to sign out-of-contract Luton Town captain Sonny Bradley, we understand.

The 6ft 5in centre-back, 29, has been a key player for the Hatters over the last three seasons, helping them to the League One title and then subsequent Championship finishes of 19th and 12th. 

Bradley, a left-footer, started out at home town club Hull before going on to have spells at Portsmouth, Crawley and Plymouth. 

Luton Town's Sonny Bradley is held back as he attempts a shot on goal during the Sky Bet Championshi

To convince him to drop down a level will be a coup for the Blues given Championship clubs, including Preston, have shown interest.

Ipswich’s new US ownership group have said that manager Paul Cook will be backed by ‘significant’ funds this summer as he looks to completely rebuild a squad that has just limped to a ninth-place finish in League One.

Long-serving captain Luke Chambers was among eight players released last week, along with fellow centre-back and supporters’ player of the year James Wilson.

Luke Woolfenden and Toto Nsiala remain under contract, but it’s understood that both have been told they are available for transfer.

