Town chasing signature of Fleetwood forward

Mark Heath

Published: 2:12 PM June 3, 2021    Updated: 2:34 PM June 3, 2021
Fleetwood Town's Wes Burns (front) and Wycombe Wanderers' Joe Jacobson battle for the ball during th

Ipswich Town are understood to be closing in on signing Fleetwood Town's Wes Burns - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town are chasing the signature of Fleetwood Town forward Wes Burns, we understand.

Burns, 26, scored the Cod Army's consolation goal against Town in the final game of last season, a 3-1 defeat at Portman Road.

The link was first reported by Phil Ham at TWTD, who also suggests that utility defender Janoi Donacien, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Fleetwood, could be heading the other way as part of the deal.

Burns, a right-sided forward who can also play right-back, started his career at Bristol City, and thus will be well-known to new Town CEO Mark Ashton.

Asked on Tuesday about potential signings, Ashton confirmed they were looking at players with links to Bristol City, Portsmouth and Wigan - former clubs of he and boss Paul Cook.

"There's always an element of better the devil you know, so yes there are players at those clubs that we're looking at, but the net goes far wider than that," he said.

"We will endeavour to bring in the best talent that we can to win games."

Fleetwood Town’s Wes Burns during the Sky Bet League One play-off semi-final, second leg match at Ad

Wes Burns scored six goals in 39 games for Fleetwood last season - Credit: PA

Burns, who scored six times in 39 games for Fleetwood last season, has also played for Forest Green, Oxford, Cheltenham and Aberdeen in his career so far.

In all, he's scored 40 goals in 294 career appearances.

When asked how quickly Town would be making signings, Ashton said: "Paul (Cook's) been really clear on the type of player he wants, he's been clear on some of the targets he wants and the club have started to move on some of those targets.

"I will take that over as of today, and I'd like to think that in the next week or so, we can get some of those across the line.

"We've got to recruit players that can get us out of this division, and we've got to recruit talent around that.

Fleetwood Town’s Wes Burns and Everton’s Tom Davies battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup third

Wes Burns started his career at Bristol City, and should be well-know to new Town CEO Mark Ashton - Credit: PA

"We'll look to recruit in all areas, we'll look to develop the Academy - and that will come in time - and we'll look to recruit players into the under 23's, which is the underbelly that we can develop in time for Paul and the first team.

"But we've got to recruit players that can help us win games come August."

