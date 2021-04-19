Incoming Town CEO Ashton 'set to poach Bristol City head of football operations' - report

Published: 3:39 PM April 19, 2021 Updated: 3:53 PM April 19, 2021

Mark Ashton will become Ipswich Town's new CEO at the end of this season. Photo: PA - Credit: Archant

Incoming Ipswich Town chief executive Mark Ashton is set to tempt another key member of Bristol City’s off-field staff to Portman Road, it has been reported.

Ashton is due to join the Blues on June 1, where he will once again link up with Town chairman Mike O’Leary, who he previously worked with at both West Bromwich Albion and Oxford United.

Bristol Live are reporting Ashton is set to be joined in Suffolk by Luke Werhun, who currently serves as City’s head of football operations and club secretary.

Mark Ashton (left) and Luke Werhun (right) flank former Bristol City manager Dean Holden - Credit: PA

The reports say Werhun acted as the link between City and the EFL and also worked on the paperwork for incoming transfers, as well disciplinary matters, with his role also including many of the duties of a club secretary.

Town currently have a general manager of football operations, in the form of Lee O’Neill, as well as club secretary Stuart Hayton.

Gamechanger 20’s takeover at Portman Road precedes a summer of change at Portman Road, both on the pitch in terms of player turnover as well as off it on the business side of the club.

Bristol City's Luke Werhun - Credit: PA

Following his appointment at Portman Road, Ashton said: “I am delighted to be joining. There is a lot of hard work that lies ahead and I am genuinely excited at the opportunity to take the Club forward.

“In the meantime, it is only right that I devote my attention to Bristol City for the remainder of the season so this is the only public comment that I will be making at this time.”