FA Youth Cup, semi-final - LIVE: Ipswich Town v Liverpool
Published: 4:55 PM May 12, 2021
Ipswich Town's U18s are just one step away from the 2021 FA Youth Cup final.
A competition they last won in 2005, Adem Atay's side face Liverpool at Portman Road tonight in the semi-final, for the right to play Aston Villa or West Brom in the final.
Town have won the FA Youth Cup three times, while Liverpool have won it four - the last time in 2019.
We'll bring you LIVE UPDATES from Portman Road.
