News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Live

FA Youth Cup, semi-final - LIVE: Ipswich Town v Liverpool

Author Picture Icon

Mike Bacon

Published: 4:55 PM May 12, 2021   
spor

Town's Jesse Nwabueze leads the celebrations after Town knocked out Sheffield United in the last round - Credit: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town's U18s are just one step away from the 2021 FA Youth Cup final.

A competition they last won in 2005, Adem Atay's side face Liverpool at Portman Road tonight in the semi-final, for the right to play Aston Villa or West Brom in the final.

Town have won the FA Youth Cup three times, while Liverpool have won it four - the last time in 2019.

We'll bring you LIVE UPDATES from Portman Road.


Football
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suffolk Barns is up for sale off the A140 near Mendlesham

Housing | Gallery

Suffolk estate which featured on TV show on the market for £1.25m

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
A man has died after being involved in a collision with a lorry on the A14 at Stowmarket

A14

Man in 20s dies in collision between lorry and pedestrian on A14

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Kayden Jackson is left waiting for a cross to arrive as a defender intercepts the ball against North

Football | Exclusive

Town take up contract options on duo with plenty of departures still...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Paul Cook will meet with his Ipswich Town players today to discuss their futures

Football

Chambers and Skuse set to be headline exits on day of departures

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus