McKenna on offers for Harper and El Mizouni and Fraser's Town future

Ipswich Town are still deciding whether or not to loan out Rekeem Harper and Idris El Mizouni, with offers on the table for both players.

Blues boss Kieran McKenna would like the two young midfielders to play regular football between now and the end of the season, but Sam Morsy’s suspension and Lee Evans’ groin problem have made that decision a little more difficult.

Town have received loan offers for both players, as well as for other members of the squad, and will decide whether or not to allow their temporary departures as the hours tick down towards Monday’s 11pm transfer deadline.

Rekeem Harper has had interest from other clubs, wanting to take him on loan - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

“There’s been quite a bit of interest in different players, really, so there’s a few options both ways,” McKenna said.

“We’ve had interest in a few of our players for loan. Idris and Rekeem are two of those high potential young players who we want to get games – there's a couple of options on the table for them.

“We have a couple of issues in midfield at the moment, which has naturally put a pause on that, but that’s something we’ll look at over the next few days.”

Another Ipswich midfielder, Scott Fraser, has been linked with a late move to Swansea, which would reunite him with his former MK Dons manager Russell Martin.

But McKenna is planning on the Scot being with the club once the window closes, with the 26-year-old now back in training following injury.

“The club haven’t come to me with anything concrete on that one, and those calls are directed towards the club.

“As far as I’m concerned he’s part of the planning. He’s not been able to get on the pitch during my time here so far but it’s only been five weeks or so. He’s had a little injury in that time and we’ve had games called off by Covid, too.

Idris El Mizouni has also been made available for loan - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

“I know all about Scott’s quality because I’ve watched lots of him for Burton and at MK Dons, so he’s certainly a player who has quality to impact at this level and one who can contribute if he gets the opportunity.”

McKenna has again reiterated he could potentially add at least one new player to his squad ahead of the deadline.

“We’ve been very active, looking at where we can improve the squad, and there’s still scope for improvement there,” he said.

“There might the possibility of at least one other before Monday.”