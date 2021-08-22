Gameday: 'Come on Town, we're better than this' - Fans on MK Dons draw

Video

Published: 1:36 PM August 22, 2021

Ipswich Town fan Jon Watson gives his thoughts to the Gameday cameras - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town drew 2-2 with MK Dons yesterday - here's what fans made of the match in our Gameday video.

Macauley Bonne twice put Town in the lead, but twice they were pegged back, and had to settle for a draw at Portman Road.

The result means the Blues remain winless after four League One games, with two points to show from those matches.

That means they sit 20th in the early League On table.

