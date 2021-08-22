Video
Gameday: 'Come on Town, we're better than this' - Fans on MK Dons draw
Published: 1:36 PM August 22, 2021
- Credit: Archant
Ipswich Town drew 2-2 with MK Dons yesterday - here's what fans made of the match in our Gameday video.
Macauley Bonne twice put Town in the lead, but twice they were pegged back, and had to settle for a draw at Portman Road.
The result means the Blues remain winless after four League One games, with two points to show from those matches.
That means they sit 20th in the early League On table.
Ross Halls spoke to fans after the game - watch it here..
You can also watch Stuart Watson and Mike Bacon's thoughts on the game here..