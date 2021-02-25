'I'm enjoying my football but I need to keep improving' - Kenlock on his impressive form

Published: 1:23 PM February 25, 2021

Myles Kenlock is enjoying his football and is aiming to keep his place in the Ipswich Town side for the rest of the season.

The left-back, who has now played 90 games for the Blues, has started the last three matches, helping keep clean sheets in all three and supplying the winning goal on Tuesday night at Hull as he assisted James Norwood.

The academy product has had to play second fiddle to Jonas Knudsen and Luke Garbutt during his Ipswich career to date but, having displaced Stephen Ward this season, is keen to keep his place and contribute between now and the end of the campaign.

"I'm really happy to be getting some game time right now and I'm determined to keep working hard for the team," Kenlock said in an interview with Town’s matchday programme.

Match winner James Norwood gets a kiss on the head from team-mate Myles Kenlock at Hull City - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

"I need to keep working hard so I can continue improving and help the side get where we want to be.

"It's nice to be helping out going forward as well. My main responsibility is to be defensively solid, but it's good to get up the pitch when you can. I got an assist against Blackpool earlier this month and managed to get one on Tuesday.

"Nors (James Norwood) has been complaining and wanting me to get him in on goal more often so I went for the long ball and it paid off. The weight was just about right and Nors took the chance well.

"I just want to play as much as I can and help the team. I'm enjoying my football and I'd like to maintain my place in the team for the remainder of the season, but I know the other lads will be working hard."

Kenlock is a likely starter again this weekend when Town host Doncaster in League One.