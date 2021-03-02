Cook and Roberts watch on as Town win at Accrington

Gallery

Published: 8:58 PM March 2, 2021 Updated: 9:39 PM March 2, 2021

New manager Paul Cook with Gary Roberts at Accrington - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

New Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook is at the Wham Stadium to which his side in action against Accrington Stanley.

The 54-year-old was appointed this afternoon in place of Paul Lambert, who was sacked on Sunday night.

Cook joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal and brings former Town winger Gary Roberts with him as first-team coach.

Both men are at tonight's game and are watching from the stands, with Matt Gill and Bryan Klug in charge of the side.

New |Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook at Accrington - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

New manager Paul Cook with Gary Roberts talks to Bryan Klug at Accrington - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

New Ipswich Town Manager Paul Cook makes his way to the dressing rooms at the final whistle at Accrington - Credit: Pagepix Ltd







