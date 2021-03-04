Live updates from Paul Cook's first press conference as Ipswich Town manager

Live

Published: 2:15 PM March 4, 2021

Paul Cook is the new manager of Ipswich Town - Credit: ITFC

Paul Cook is hosting his first press conference since being appointed as Ipswich Town manager, starting from 2.30pm.

The former Wigan boss was named as Paul Lambert's replacement on Tuesday afternoon before watching from the stands as his new side came from behind to beat Accrington Stanley 2-1 that evening.

Cook met caretaker manager Matt Gill earlier in the day before speaking to the players ahead of the match, at half-time and then again after the final whistle at the Wham Stadium.

He took training for the first time this morning alongside new first-team coach Gary Roberts, before speaking to the media and supporters for the first time this afternoon.

You can follow it all with us right here from 2.30pm.

His first official game in charge is at Gillingham on Saturday.