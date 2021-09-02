'Come on, get vaccinated' - Town players urge fans to get Covid-19 jab

Video

Published: 4:18 PM September 2, 2021

Members of the Ipswich Town first team and coaching staff have urged fans to get themselves vaccinated against Covid-19.

With the UK starting to return to some sense of normal life after the nightmare of the coronavirus pandemic, players have been sharing their personal reasons for getting vaccinated.

New goalkeeper Christian Walton, who signed on loan from Brighton on Monday, said: "It’s a great thing to have. I would encourage people to do some proper research and to listen to the experts.

"Social media is obviously a minefield, but I listened to the health experts and made up my mind that the vaccine was the right thing to have."

💬 "I've had my vaccination to protect myself and others. I have a few vulnerable people in my family so it's about looking after them."



👇 #itfc pic.twitter.com/c75oeEvzaf — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) September 2, 2021

Winger Sone Aluko added: "The vaccination process was pain-free and seamless and took less than five minutes, and I hope that people will take up the vaccination offer to protect themselves, their family and the wider society.

"Millions of people have now been vaccinated but it’s understandable that, with anything new, people have some concerns.

"Do your research by listening to NHS health experts."

Striker Joe Pigott said he had his to protect others - and urged fans to do the same.

"I had the vaccination to protect others," he explained. "I have a few vulnerable people in my family and I want to make sure I’m doing my best to look after them.

"Morally, to protect ourselves and others we need to get vaccinated. The vaccines have passed every test that’s going…so come on, get vaccinated."

Town's head of sports science Andy Costin is a keen advocate for vaccination, which he believes benefits not only the individual players but the wider community too.

He said: "I got vaccinated to protect the people around me. Knowing that I am doing my bit for the community is great. We all need to look beyond ourselves and get through this together.

"Vaccination is taking us in the right direction, and I believe it’s really important for everyone eligible to get protected."

- You can get vaccine information here