Video
Watch: Referee Drysdale squares up to Town midfielder Judge
- Credit: Steve Waller
Ipswich Town were left angered by an incident involving referee Darren Drysdale, as he appeared to square up to Alan Judge in the closing stages of the 0-0 draw with Northampton.
The Irishman, a second-half substitute at Portman Road, went down in the box under Peter Kioso’s challenge during the final 10 minutes of the game but, instead of pointing to the spot the referee penalised the Ipswich Town midfielder for diving.
Judge’s protestations led to referee Drysdale leaning his head into the playmaker’s as team-mates crowded round protesting for a penalty. Northampton players helped push the referee away as he held up the yellow card.
Judge walked away from the incident but continued his protests, before manager Paul Lambert approached the officials at the end of the contest to have his say.
Drysdale and his assistants were held in the centre of the field before leaving the pitch once the Town boss and No.2 Stuart Taylor were themselves heading towards the tunnel.
Discussing the penalty incident, Lambert said: "I thought we should have had a penalty with Judgey’s one. I’ve seen it back and I think he gets caught with the trailing leg."
The game at Portman Road ended in a 0-0 draw, with the Blues 11th in League One.
