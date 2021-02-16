Watch: Referee Drysdale squares up to Town midfielder Judge

Video

Published: 10:00 PM February 16, 2021 Updated: 10:28 PM February 16, 2021

Referee Darren Drysdale appeared to square up to Ipswich Town's Alan Judge this evening - Credit: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town were left angered by an incident involving referee Darren Drysdale, as he appeared to square up to Alan Judge in the closing stages of the 0-0 draw with Northampton.

The Irishman, a second-half substitute at Portman Road, went down in the box under Peter Kioso’s challenge during the final 10 minutes of the game but, instead of pointing to the spot the referee penalised the Ipswich Town midfielder for diving.

Alan Judge goes down in the area after contact from . - Credit: Photo: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Judge’s protestations led to referee Drysdale leaning his head into the playmaker’s as team-mates crowded round protesting for a penalty. Northampton players helped push the referee away as he held up the yellow card.

Judge walked away from the incident but continued his protests, before manager Paul Lambert approached the officials at the end of the contest to have his say.

Alan Judge has words with referee Darren Drysdale after being denied a penalty. - Credit: Photo: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Drysdale and his assistants were held in the centre of the field before leaving the pitch once the Town boss and No.2 Stuart Taylor were themselves heading towards the tunnel.

Discussing the penalty incident, Lambert said: "I thought we should have had a penalty with Judgey’s one. I’ve seen it back and I think he gets caught with the trailing leg."

The game at Portman Road ended in a 0-0 draw, with the Blues 11th in League One.

Flynn Downes is shown his first yellow in the Town v Northampton (league one) match match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 16 February 2021. - Credit: Photo: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com





Town manager Paul Lambert waves his finger at referee Darren Drysdale as he has words after the match. - Credit: Photo: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com



