News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Video

Watch: Referee Drysdale squares up to Town midfielder Judge

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 10:00 PM February 16, 2021    Updated: 10:28 PM February 16, 2021
Referee Darren Drysdale appeared to square up to Ipswich Town's Alan Judge this evening

Referee Darren Drysdale appeared to square up to Ipswich Town's Alan Judge this evening - Credit: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town were left angered by an incident involving referee Darren Drysdale, as he appeared to square up to Alan Judge in the closing stages of the 0-0 draw with Northampton. 

The Irishman, a second-half substitute at Portman Road, went down in the box under Peter Kioso’s challenge during the final 10 minutes of the game but, instead of pointing to the spot the referee penalised the Ipswich Town midfielder for diving. 

Alan Judge goes down in the area after contact from .

Alan Judge goes down in the area after contact from . - Credit: Photo: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Judge’s protestations led to referee Drysdale leaning his head into the playmaker’s as team-mates crowded round protesting for a penalty. Northampton players helped push the referee away as he held up the yellow card. 

Judge walked away from the incident but continued his protests, before manager Paul Lambert approached the officials at the end of the contest to have his say.  

Alan Judge has words with referee Darren Drysdale after being denied a penalty.

Alan Judge has words with referee Darren Drysdale after being denied a penalty. - Credit: Photo: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Drysdale and his assistants were held in the centre of the field before leaving the pitch once the Town boss and No.2 Stuart Taylor were themselves heading towards the tunnel. 

Discussing the penalty incident, Lambert said: "I thought we should have had a penalty with Judgey’s one. I’ve seen it back and I think he gets caught with the trailing leg."

The game at Portman Road ended in a 0-0 draw, with the Blues 11th in League One. 

Flynn Downes is shown his first yellow in the Town v Northampton (league one) match match at Portman

Flynn Downes is shown his first yellow in the Town v Northampton (league one) match match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 16 February 2021. - Credit: Photo: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com


Town manager Paul Lambert waves his finger at referee Darren Drysdale as he has words after the matc

Town manager Paul Lambert waves his finger at referee Darren Drysdale as he has words after the match. - Credit: Photo: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com


Most Read

  1. 1 Winter storms unearth potential 18th century shipwreck on Suffolk coast
  2. 2 Matchday Recap: Blues held at home by Northampton
  3. 3 'I'm not going to be the only one to blame' - Lambert after Northampton draw
  1. 4 Human skull found by child on beach
  2. 5 How Covid rates have changed in Suffolk since the start of lockdown
  3. 6 A14 closed after woman seriously hurt in crash
  4. 7 Surge testing for South African Covid variant deployed on Suffolk/Norfolk border
  5. 8 Heaven and Hell: Susie Fowler-Watt and Alex Dunlop
  6. 9 Off-duty police officer finds £20k cannabis while house-hunting
  7. 10 Plea to let Sir Antony Gormley sculptures stay on Suffolk beach
Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An advert thanking the NHS in a bus shelter in Tacket Street. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus

Mapped: The neighbourhoods yet to record any new Covid cases in February

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Huge icicles line the road on the outskirts of Trimley St Martin.

Suffolk Live

Giant icicles on bridge spark emergency road closure

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
BlueAction

Flares let off as Blue Action group protest at Playford Road

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
wearing a protective face visor.

Coronavirus

Google data reveals how strictly Suffolk is sticking to lockdown 3

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus