Paul Cook sacked by Ipswich Town

Breaking

Ipswich Town have sacked manager Paul Cook following this afternoon's 0-0 home draw with League Two side Barrow in the FA Cup.

Hot on the heels of a Papa John's Trophy exit at the hands of Arsenal U21s, the Blues failed to beat a League Two team in a knockout game for a fourth time this season (Newport, Oldham and Colchester).

Cook - who made 19 summer signings - leaves with Town sitting 11th place in League One. His record, since taking over back in early March, reads: P44 W13 D17 L14.

Speaking after today's game, he said: "The brutal truth is we're probably not as good as we might want to hope and think we are."

Chief executive Mark Ashton said: "Firstly, we would like to thank Paul and his team for their efforts in what has been a difficult transition period for everyone.

"I know how much Paul wanted to succeed at this club. However, following discussions with the board, we have decided a change is needed for our long-term interests.

"At this moment, there is no one lined up to replace Paul. There will be an extensive search to find the best replacement for the club.

"I will communicate more to the media and our supporters on Monday."