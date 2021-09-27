News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Town sign 6ft 5ins striker as Nsiala, Jackson and Barry all start for U23s

Mark Heath

Published: 1:25 PM September 27, 2021   
Ipswich Town have signed striker Tete Yengi from the Newcastle Jets on a one-year deal

Ipswich Town have signed striker Tete Yengi from the Newcastle Jets on a one-year deal - Credit: Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town have signed 6ft 5ins striker Tete Yengi on a free transfer from Australian A-League outfit Newcastle Jets.

The 20-year-old Australian has been named on the bench for Kieron Dyer's Town U23 side as they host Bristol City at Playford Road this afternoon.

Yengi, who can also play as a left-sided forward or attacking midfielder, has signed a one-year deal at Town, with the club having the option of a further 12 months.

First teamers Toto Nsiala, Louie Barry and Kayden Jackson all start for the U23 side.

Town U23: Ridd, Alexander, Nsiala, Baggott, Clements, Healy, Humphreys, Chirewa, Siziba, Barry, Jackson.

Subs: Cullum, Stewart, Yengi, Morris, Ward.

