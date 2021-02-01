Late drama on deadline day as Huddersfield fail with offer for Jackson

Published: 11:43 PM February 1, 2021 Updated: 12:09 AM February 2, 2021

Huddersfield Town have failed with a late move for Ipswich striker Kayden Jackson, we understand.

The Terriers are understood to have made a late approach for the forward as time ticked down towards the 11pm deadline, thought to be a loan offer, but there was not enough time for a deal to be done.

It's understood Huddersfield were willing to pay a small loan fee to take Jackson for the remainder of the season, with an option to make the move permanent for an initial £500,000 with add-ons to potentially take the deal over £1million.

The Championship side are known to have been in the market for a striker on deadline day, firstly seeing a move for Lee Gregory fail as he joined Derby County from Stoke City.

Huddersfield also showed interest in Birmingham’s Lukas Jutkiewicz and, after being knocked back there, made their move for Jackson. Moves were also made for Norwich's Josip Drmic and Matt Smith of Millwall.

It’s a move which would have interested the striker, who was keen to join Bournemouth in the summer when Ipswich rejected offers nearing £2million for his services.

But with a move to Huddersfield now timed out, he will remain with Ipswich for the rest of the season and look to add to the one goal he has scored in 12 appearances.

He is contracted until the end of the season, with the Blues holding the option to extend his stay for a further 12 months.

Jackson is suspended for Town’s next two games as he completes a three-game ban for his red card in last week’s home loss to Sunderland.

Town have added to their striker ranks on deadline day, with Troy Parrott joining on loan from Spurs to offer competition for James Norwood, Jackson, Aaron Drinan and Oli Hawkins once the latter has returned from injury.