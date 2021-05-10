Exclusive
Town take up contract options on duo with plenty of departures still expected
- Credit: Pagepix
Ipswich Town have taken up contract options on Kayden Jackson and Janoi Donacien, we understand.
The pair were part of an army of Ipswich players whose deals were due to expire later this summer, with manager Paul Cook meeting with each of his players individually today to discuss their futures and reveal whether or not they have a future at Portman Road.
The majority of those out-of-contract are likely to be released, but it’s understood Cook has opted to extend both Jackson and Donacien’s deals by a further 12 months.
Further updates are expected later today.
Both Jackson and Donacien were signed by former boss Paul Hurst in the summer of 2018, for £1.7m and £750,000 respectively,
Jackson has had an up-and-down campaign during a 2020/21 season hit by injury troubles and a stint with the Under 23s after being banished by Paul Lambert, but did score 11 goals and contribute seven assists during Town’s first attempt at League One promotion.
Town have turned down bids from Bournemouth and Huddersfield for the 27-year-old over the course of the last 12 months.
Donacien has spent the second half of this season on loan at Fleetwood, who were keen to sign him permanently, meaning Cook will now have the chance to take a look at the defender and form his own judgement over the course of the summer.
He can cover all three defensive positions but is likely to be seen as cover to Kane Vincent-Young at right-back.
Though options have been taken on both Jackson and Donacien, it remains to be seen just how big a role the pair eventually play once the new season arrivals.
Town are likely to announce their full retained list later in the day, with experienced duo Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse already departing and the majority of the remaining out-of-contract players expected to follow.
Ipswich Town contracts
Season-long loans
McGuinness, Bennetts, Harrop, Thomas, Parrott, Matheson
2021
Wilson*, Sears*, Huws*, Bishop*, Nsiala*, Edwards, Drinan, Nydam*, El Mizouni*, Morris*, Clements*, Gibbs, Andoh*, Hughes*
2022
Downes*, Norwood*, Lankester*, Kenlock*, Ndaba*, Holy, Nolan, Cornell*, Jackson, Donacien, Hawkins*, McGavin*, Crowe*, Smith*, Simpson*, Crane*, Chirewa*
2023
Vincent-Young*, Dobra*
2024
Woolfenden*, Dozzell*
*known to have a 12-month contract option