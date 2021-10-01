Cook expects unchanged side as Edwards returns but Pigott, Walton and Carroll remain sidelined

Published: 9:52 AM October 1, 2021 Updated: 10:23 AM October 1, 2021

Paul Cook expects to name an unchanged side for the trip to Accrington

Paul Cook is likely to name an unchanged side when Ipswich Town visit Accrington Stanley tomorrow.

Fresh from Tuesday’s 6-0 thumping of Doncaster Rovers, Cook hopes his players come through training on Friday morning, allowing him to select the same XI players who starred under the lights at Portman Road.

There could be changes to the bench, with Kyle Edwards back in the squad after a groin issue and Toto Nsiala also involved again after a hamstring problem, but Christian Walton (hip), Joe Pigott (virus) and Tom Carroll (hip) will all miss out again.

“100% correct, it’s very easy,” Cook said, when asked how simple his team selection will be this weekend.

Paul Cook hasn't had back-to-back wins since taking over as Ipswich Town manager in March.

“When you have midweek games and things going on, you’re always looking. The ‘tinkerman’ expression came into football with Claudio Ranieri but, as you can imagine, you won’t be seeing to many changes in our team.

“We haven’t trained yet this morning but there’s always different stuff. If we can come through that (then the team will likely be unchanged).

“As you can imagine, the dressing room has been a great place to be around and sometimes, if you can get that little bit of winning feeling you just want it more.

“I can guarantee to our supporters there won’t be too much tinkering with the team tomorrow, especially if the lads come through training.”

Edwards availability is a boost for Cook, who has had to do without the former West Brom man for the last four league games, following an excellent start to his career in blue.

Injured Kyle Edwards, a spectator at the Bolton game.

“Kyle had a bit of a groin problem, picked up in a warm-up, but he’s fully over it now and is looking really strong,” Cook said.

“He’s had a good recovery programme having missed a bit of pre-season and then not coming into us quite as fit as possible. Now he’s had a good couple of training weeks and he’s looking fit and strong.

“He’s in the squad tomorrow, that’s for sure.”

Carroll missed Tuesday night’s victory, having started the win at Lincoln and draw with Sheffield Wednesday, with Cook revealing he and his medical team have opted to rest the former QPR man at a time when midfield options are plentiful.

“Tom’s been carrying a hip problem but with Morsy now available we’ve taken the opportunity to try and get him fit and right,” Cook said.

“Tom’s done really well, probably playing through a game or two with a little bit of pain which was good of him, but we’ve taken this window of opportunity to get him right. Having Idris (El Mizouni) and Rekeem (Harper) available, as well as Samy (Morsy) and Lee (Evans) means we’re quite strong in that area.

“This is a good chance to get things right with Tom.”

On his remaining injured players, Cook added: “Joe Pigott’s had a virus, which has knocked him back a bit, so the reality is he’s been left behind this weekend and will be involved again from Monday.

“All of our lads are getting close to fitness and the injury list is getting a lot better.

“Toto Nsiala is back with us tomorrow, Kyle Edwards is back and then it’s Christian Walton with Tom Carroll now joining that as we want to get him right. Tom and Christian aren’t far away at all and that only leaves Jon Nolan.

“Great credit to our medical department and the sports science lads, who have maintained fitness over this period, and also great credit to the players as they’ve trained really hard.”