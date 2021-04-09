News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ipswich Town transfer rumours: Town linked with Feyenoord defender as Edwards 'attracts interest'

Andy Warren

Published: 3:00 PM April 9, 2021   
Gwion Edwards and George Johnston

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Feyenoord defender George Johnston, while Gwion Edwards has been linked with two clubs - Credit: Archant/PA

Ipswich Town have been linked with Feyenoord defender George Johnston while Gwion Edwards is said to be a target of two clubs. 

Johnston, 22, has been on loan at Wigan Athletic from the Dutch club this season where he has been playing regularly under Leam Richardson.

The Latics boss is the long-time assistant of Town manager Paul Cook and looks likely to make the move to join him in Suffolk this summer. 

Football Insider report Johnston is a transfer target for the Blues this summer. 

The centre-half, who came through the academy at Liverpool, is out of contract at De Kuip this summer, though Feyenoord have the option to extend his deal. 

Portsmouth are also said to be interested. 

Meanwhile, soon-to-be out-of-contract winger Gwion Edwards has been linked with Sunderland and Preston by the same website.  

The Welshman’s terms are due to expire at the end of this season, along with a string of senior players at Portman Road, with those two clubs said to be keen to sign him on a free transfer. 

It's likely to be a summer of real change at Portman Road, with the club this week taken over by American investors.

