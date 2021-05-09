Ipswich Town transfer rumours: Blues linked with goalkeeper and coaching move for former loanee

Published: 9:42 AM May 9, 2021

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for a new goalkeeper along with two potential coaching additions – including a former Blues loanee.

It’s going to be a summer of change at Portman Road, with a significant number of players due to be released at the start of next week and plenty of new arrivals expected before 2021/22 kicks off.

Manager Paul Cook is likely to be looking for players to fill every position on the field, with a new No.1 expected to be on the shopping list despite Tomas Holy and David Cornell both being under contract for another year.

The Sun have linked the Blues with a move for Dundee United’s Swiss goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist, who has spent the last three seasons at the Scottish club having previously played for Liechtenstein club Vaduz.

The 29-year-old came through the youth system at Aston Villa and as loaned out by former Ipswich manager Paul Lambert, with his temporary stays including Wycombe, Burton, Solihull and Cambridge United.

The 6ft 4inch keeper is under contract until the end of next season so would cost a fee, should the Blues look to sign him.

Siegrist has previously been linked with a move to Scottish giants Celtic, as well as clubs in the Netherlands and Germany.

He is coached by former Ipswich Town goalkeeper Neil Alexander at Dundee United.

Meanwhile The Sun, through freelance writer Alan Nixon, has also linked Town with Crewe forward Owen Dale, who has previously been mentioned in connection with the Blues.

He can play anywhere across the front three, making the 22-year-old a perfect fit for Cook’s system. He too is under contract, so would cost a fee.

Town have also been linked with a pair of coaching additions, with Ian Craney and former Town loanee Francis Jeffers mentioned in connection with the Blues.

Craney has been the kitman at Wigan but is said to be seen as a coach by Cook, who had the former midfielder as part of his Accrington Stanley side during his long playing career.

Jeffers, who scored four goals in nine Ipswich appearances during a loan spell in 2007, holds his UEFA Pro licence and is currently coaching with Everton’s Under 23s under another former Ipswich loanee, David Unsworth.

Cook’s first-team staff currently consists only of first-team coach Gary Roberts, with Kieron Dyer stepping up to work with the senior players and impressing in recent weeks.

Matt Gill departed Portman Road on Friday, with goalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker exiting last month, as the last of Lambert’s staff were moved on.

Cook has missed out on what was an expected reunion with long-time assistant Leam Richardson, who has taken the full-time managers’ job at Wigan.