Simpson scores and Stewart bags a brace as Town U23s sting Hornets
Cameron Stewart bagged a brace and recalled striker Tyreece Simpson netted as Ipswich Town's U23 side made it five wins from five with a 3-0 victory over Watford at Playford Road this afternoon.
Kieron Dyer's in-form unit, captained by Elkan Baggott, continued their good run in some style against the Hornets, who have now won just one of their last six games in Professional Development League Two.
After an early scare which saw Kwadwo Baah hit the bar for the visitors, Cameron Humphreys had Town's first big chance as he fired just over from distance after 26 minutes.
Stewart then pounced to give Town the lead just before the break, heading home Harley Curtis' cross after 40 minutes.
The same player struck again just two minutes after the break as he headed home a corner to give Town some breathing space.
Then Simpson, who was recalled from his successful loan spell at Swindon Town in January, made the points safe 12 minutes later.
Humphreys played him in and the big striker made no mistake to put the Blues up 3-0.
Town were denied a fourth right at the death as Baggott's header, destined for the top corner, was tipped away by the Watford keeper in the final minute.
Town: White, Stewart, Baggott (c), Armin, Curtis, Alexander, Humphreys, Smith, Chirewa, Hughes, Simpson.
Subs: Bort, Agbaje, Yengi, Bello, Manly.