Town U23s to face Blades in play-offs after victory

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 5:03 PM May 3, 2021   
Ipswich Town footballer

Matt Ward scored one of Ipswich Town U23's goals in their 2-0 win at Crewe - Credit: Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town's U23 side finished their excellent season with a 2-0 win at Crewe Alexandra this afternoon.

Kieron Dyer's charges took victory through a Matt Ward strike and an own goal, both in the first half.

The three points mean that Dyer's men finish second in the South Division of Professional Development League Two.

Town will now face Sheffield United, who won the North Division, in the play-offs.

Kieron Dyer pictured ahead of the game against Bristol Rovers.

Kieron Dyer's U23 side have finished second in the league - Credit: www.stephenwaller.com

A date for that clash will be confirmed in due course.

With Town's senior side struggling through another dreadful season, the youth teams have at least given fans something to cheer.

As well as the U23s' success, the Blues' U18 team have reached the semi-finals of the FA Youth Cup, seeing off several sides ranked above them.

They'll host Liverpool in the last four at Portman Road on Saturday, May 15.

Town U23 starting XI: Town: White, Andoh, Stewart, Clements, Crane, Healy, Page, Chirewa, Ward, Simpson, Oppong.

