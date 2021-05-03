Town U23s to face Blades in play-offs after victory
- Credit: Ipswich Town
Ipswich Town's U23 side finished their excellent season with a 2-0 win at Crewe Alexandra this afternoon.
Kieron Dyer's charges took victory through a Matt Ward strike and an own goal, both in the first half.
The three points mean that Dyer's men finish second in the South Division of Professional Development League Two.
Town will now face Sheffield United, who won the North Division, in the play-offs.
A date for that clash will be confirmed in due course.
With Town's senior side struggling through another dreadful season, the youth teams have at least given fans something to cheer.
As well as the U23s' success, the Blues' U18 team have reached the semi-finals of the FA Youth Cup, seeing off several sides ranked above them.
Most Read
- 1 See inside abandoned hotel with swimming pool as it goes up for auction
- 2 A12 to close overnight in June with 18-mile diversion
- 3 Coronavirus cases rise in East Suffolk
- 4 'Norwood was bullying him' - Swindon boss on defeat to the Blues
- 5 Villagers rally round to refurbish popular pub ahead of reopening
- 6 Have your say on bid for new shopping village with cinema and hotel
- 7 See inside a nuclear reactor - we take behind the scenes trip to Sizewell B
- 8 North Stander: 'We will have to be realistic and we might well need patience'
- 9 Friends take the plunge in lockdown to open 'dream' antiques shop
- 10 WATCH: White van driver's shocking near miss on A140
They'll host Liverpool in the last four at Portman Road on Saturday, May 15.
Town U23 starting XI: Town: White, Andoh, Stewart, Clements, Crane, Healy, Page, Chirewa, Ward, Simpson, Oppong.