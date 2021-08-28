Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-2 AFC Wimbledon draw

Published: 6:17 PM August 28, 2021

Ipswich Town drew 2-2 with AFC Wimbledon this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Vaclav Hladky

A quiet first-half for the Czech goalkeeper before he picked the ball out of the net twice in the second, spilling the initial header from Ben Heneghan into the path of Jack Rudoni for the equaliser. Looked a little nervous on a number of occasions during the game and may just have some added pressure, should Ipswich look to recruit a goalkeeper before Tuesday’s transfer deadline. 5

Kane Vincent-Young

Saw plenty of the ball in the opening half of the game and, for long spells of it, was Town’s most-likely route to goal as he isolated his full-back in one-on-one battles and looked to link with Wes Burns. Some battles he won, others saw Cheye Alexander come out on top. Played the pass for Burns’ goal but wasn’t getting beyond his man as often before being replaced in the second half. 6

Luke Woolfenden heads the ball. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Luke Woolfenden

Faced with a physical forward pairing today and had some moments where he was overpowered, but never in truly dangerous positions. Other occasions saw him cleverly work his way out of trouble. But with George Edmundson getting closer to fitness, you have to feel the academy graduate is likely to be under pressure for a place soon. 6

Cameron Burgess

The former Accrington man placed himself perfectly on a number of occasions to stick out a foot and clear or get half a head on the ball to avert danger. Dealt with Oli Palmer and Aaron Pressley well but, as a defender, won’t be happy with the way Heneghan was left free in the box, even if he wasn’t directly his man. 6

Cameron Burgess pictured after Wimbledon had equalised in stoppage time. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Hayden Coulson

In the thick of the action early on, taking balls in tight areas and winning others back when his side needed him to, while looking to support Kyle Edwards when he could. Continued to battle away well in all areas of the field before limping off late on, receiving a standing ovation after a good display. 8

Lee Evans

Another game of ups and downs for the skipper saw a mix of decent passing and good positional play and moments where he wasn’t strong enough and struggled to link the midfield with the front four. Was beaten at the back post for Wimbledon’s first goal though, it must be said, Pigott getting a head on the cross changed the flight of the ball at the last moment. 5

Rekeem Harper on the ball. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Rekeem Harper

Looked loose in possession on a number of occasions throughout this game and, in between moments of undoubted quality and threatening situations, also found himself muscled out of things in dangerous areas. Ipswich don’t have the grit in midfield at the moment. 5

Wes Burns

The Welshman is clearly at his best when given the chance to open his legs and use his pace to run at his man. His ability there saw him knock the ball past and then tempt Will Nightingale into fouling him for Pigott’s penalty, before collecting Vincent-Young's pass to lash home superbly for Town’s second. Blew hot and cold for spells of this game but you can’t argue he didn’t produce the big moments when it mattered. 7

Kyle Edwards

Showed his attacking intent within the game’s opening 30 seconds and that continued throughout the first half, with the former West Brom man teasing his man. Was much quieter after the break but still looked positive whenever he did get on the ball. Gave away free-kick for Heneghan’s goal but looked to have got the ball. 6

Kyle Edwards on a run. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Scott Fraser

Another start in his favoured central role and, while looking extremely comfortable on the ball and showing some good touches, wasn’t in the game anywhere near enough as the bulk of Town’s attack came from wide positions. Deferred penalty duty to Joe Pigott after his miss at Burton. 5

Joe Pigott

Back in the side in place of Macauley Bonne, the former Dons striker was booed by his old side’s fans early on, during a half where he huffed and puffed without being able to truly get into the game. Finished coolly from the spot before getting a head to the ball which led to Wimbledon’s first but could only divert into the path of Heneghan. No shortage of effort. 6

Joe Pigott scores from the penalty spot. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Janoi Donacien (for Burns, 78)

Came off the bench and looked calm and composed throughout his time on the field, producing a couple of good covering moments. n/a

Sone Aluko (for Vincent-Young, 78)

Replaced Burns in the wide right role and looked much more up to speed than he did in his previous appearance against Newport. A couple of decent moments. n/a

Matt Penney (for Coulson, 87)

On for the final few minutes in place of Coulson. n/a