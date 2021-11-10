How the Ipswich Town players performed in their shootout victory over U's

Ipswich Town beat Colchester United on penalties to reach the knockout stage of the Papa John's Trophy. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Vaclav Hladky

Back between the sticks for a rare outing, with his first half including a few moments of hesitation before it ended with a good save to deny Frank Nouble. The second began with the Czech spilling another Sears shot. Did well to block Chay Cooper’s effort before so nearly presenting the youngster with the winning goal, with a sloppy clearance straight to him. Thankfully he shot wide, meaning the game went to a shootout, in which he saved Sears’ spot kick. 6

Kane Vincent-Young

Showed the calmest of heads early on to clear behind at the back post as Nouble lurked, before having some decent moments going forward, linking with Sone Aluko. Cruelly, his game was ended by a shoulder injury. He had an operation there at the end of last season. He deserves better luck. 6

Luke Woolfenden

Great block on Hannant shot on a night where he looked calm and composed throughout the game, dealing with almost everything that came his way. 7

Cameron Burgess

An up-and-down evening for the defender who didn’t seem to enjoy Sears’ buzzing around him on the final shoulder. Was stretched on a few occasions, dealt with the danger well on others, but didn’t always look comfortable. 5

Myles Kenlock

Another ‘in-from-the-cold' moment for the left-back, but his night only lasted 45 minutes. He wasn’t able to influence the game going forward, while the bulk of Colchester’s attack came down his side. He was replaced at the break due to illness. 5

Rekeem Harper

Showed flashes of what he’s all about in this game without being able to take it by the scruff of the neck in one of the deeper midfield roles. Said in the lead up to this game that ‘pressure makes diamonds’ when discussing penalty shootouts and whether he’s take when. He did, handling the pressure perfectly to score. 6

Scott Fraser

Started this game deeper than we’ve seen him deployed in an Ipswich shirt, which allowed him to get on the ball a little more and try to pull the strings. Did that on a few occasions but couldn’t always link up with team-mates. Came on strong in the second half, where he had one good shot saved by Turner as he hit a powerful volley. Could we maybe see him in this role a little more often? 8

Sone Aluko

Town’s captain in this game was perhaps the most threatening Blue in the first half, calmly looking to tease left-back Charlie Daniels to make the box. Did that on a few occasions throughout, before scoring what proved to be a crucial penalty in the shootout. 7

Louie Barry

Looked lively from the off, with his first chance coming when he twisted and turned his way into the box before firing at Turner, when he should probably have pulled back for Joe Pigott. Looked to make something happen whenever he got on the ball, stretching Chambers on a few occasions before seeing penalty appeals waved away in the second period. He was replaced with 20 minutes remaining. 6

Conor Chaplin

Deployed wide on the left but wandered in search of possession, which he did well, picking up the ball in dangerous areas and looking to create. He is growing into life at Ipswich and, while this wasn’t his best game in Blue, he did threaten. 7

Joe Pigott

In for his first start since the last game in this competition against Gillingham, having had a difficult time in his personal life since then following the death of his father. Had an early shot saved and another then ruled out as he headed Chaplin’s cross home from an offside position, before then rattling the bar with a shot which Jake Turner got a hand to. A quiet spell for the striker ended with a whipped effort which nearly caught the U’s keeper out as he turned it over the bar. Missed in the shootout. 6

Bailey Clements (for Kenlock, 46)

On at the break and was solid throughout his time on the pitch, getting forward on a few occasions. Had one effort right at the end but shot wide when receiving a quick free-kick. 7

Wes Burns (for Vincent-Young, 46)

On at wing-back and was able to get beyond Aluko on a few occasions without being able to threaten in the way we know he can. 6

Bersant Celina (for Barry, 71)

The attacker took Town up a gear during his time on the pitch, bringing real quality before scoring an exceptionally calm penalty. 7