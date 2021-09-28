Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 6-0 Doncaster romp

Published: 10:41 PM September 28, 2021 Updated: 10:46 PM September 28, 2021

Town players celebrate with Lee Evans after he had scored to take them 2-0 up. - Credit: stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town hammered Doncaster Rovers 6-0 at Portman Road this evening. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Vaclav Hladky

His only real involvement in a dominant first-half Ipswich performance saw him play the ball comfortably from feet, producing a couple of ‘chops’ round Doncaster players in the process. He did need to make a save after the break, holding Tiago Cukur’s shot well. Comfortable throughout. 7

Ipswich keeper Vaclav Hladky makes a save. - Credit: stephenwaller.com

Janoi Donacien

Started this game superbly, making a string of interceptions with head and feet, while also contributing in attack. His final ball isn’t always perfect, but his contributions in solidifying this Ipswich Town side over the course of the last 10 days can’t be downplayed. Another top display. 8

George Edmundson

Solid throughout this game, heading when he needed to, clearing when it was called for and marshalling a backline which never really looked like conceding. The cherry on top was his goal, which saw him attack the near post to score from Evans’ cross. 8

Cameron Burgess

Picked up a booking early on but navigated that trouble well throughout the rest of the game. Defended well alongside Edmundson, heading superbly as he always does, but could potentially have used the ball a little more intelligently on a few occasions, rather than playing it long. That is being picky, though, with Burgess and Edmundson clearly growing as a partnership 7

Matt Penney

A calm and assured display from the left-back who moved up and down the left flank throughout this game, defending stoutly and attacking intelligently. The final ball isn’t always there, but the endeavour is. 7

Sam Morsy fires in the ball. - Credit: stephenwaller.com

Sam Morsy

The Egyptian was upstaged by his midfield partner on his first league start but was hugely influential in allowing Lee Evans to play his natural game. Morsy was tough, clever and reliable in the centre of the park, helping Ipswich move up the field and escape tight situations. In fairness to manager Paul Cook, he did tell us Morsy would make a significant difference to this team. 8

Lee Evans

Paired with his former Wigan team-mate, with whom he’s already played more than 80 games, the Welshman looked to be playing with a new-found freedom, now not being asked to fulfill much of Morsy’s role. He popped the ball around nicely and won the ball back well at times, without needing to be the Blues’ enforcer in chief. And all of that is before you talk about his three goals. He took his first nicely at the back post, finishing first-time, before superbly guiding Bersant Celina’s cross home for his second. His third was equally impressive, as he rammed home a good Ipswich move as he arrived late in the box. He also assisted Edmundson’s goal with a teasing free-kick. An excellent display. 10

Lee Evans celebrates after scoring Towns second. - Credit: stephenwaller.com

Wes Burns

The Welshman is at his best when he is given the ball with space to run with it and he showed that time and again here, most notably as he turned on the burners to assist Macauley Bonne’s opener. Always looked a danger, with Ipswich also having the luxury of being able to withdraw him early from this game as he continues to nurse an Achilles issue. 8

Scott Fraser

The Scot is growing into the left-sided attacking role he’s being asked to play. He’s neat and tidy, responsible in possession and inventive when he gets the ball. Is showing signs of linking really well with Bersant Celina. Delivered the corner for Evans’ first goal. 8

Bersant Celina

It’s clear just how much quality the attacker possesses and he showed it in flashes during this match before accelerating things during an exhilarating period which saw him cross for Evans’ second goal and then again deliver for Bonne’s second. That’s what he can do. He still has more gears to find, too. 8

Macauley Bonne celebrates after the game. - Credit: stephenwaller.com

Macauley Bonne

Town’s leading man was on the mark early, tapping home well from Burns’ pinpoint cross, before doubling his tally in style with a superb improvised effort in the second half. He led the line expertly throughout on what was another impressive showing during what has been a dream start to his loan spell. 9

Sone Aluko (for Burns, 77)

On once the game was won but had a few decent moments. n/a

Conor Chaplin (for Celina, 77)

Similar to Aluko, the attacker had a couple of good moments on the ball as he entered the game after the victory was secured. n/a

Rekeem Harper (for Evans, 82)

On for the hat-trick hero and nearly added to the scoreline himself, only to see his shot hit the post as time ticked down. n/a