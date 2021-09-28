Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 6-0 Doncaster romp
- Credit: stephenwaller.com
Ipswich Town hammered Doncaster Rovers 6-0 at Portman Road this evening. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.
Vaclav Hladky
His only real involvement in a dominant first-half Ipswich performance saw him play the ball comfortably from feet, producing a couple of ‘chops’ round Doncaster players in the process. He did need to make a save after the break, holding Tiago Cukur’s shot well. Comfortable throughout. 7
Janoi Donacien
Started this game superbly, making a string of interceptions with head and feet, while also contributing in attack. His final ball isn’t always perfect, but his contributions in solidifying this Ipswich Town side over the course of the last 10 days can’t be downplayed. Another top display. 8
George Edmundson
Solid throughout this game, heading when he needed to, clearing when it was called for and marshalling a backline which never really looked like conceding. The cherry on top was his goal, which saw him attack the near post to score from Evans’ cross. 8
Most Read
- 1 Film crews shooting new Netflix film in Suffolk village
- 2 Suffolk-based former Marine found dead after 10-month disappearance
- 3 Matchday Recap: It rains goals at Portman Road as Town hit six
- 4 Two mega prisons for 3,500 inmates set to be built near RAF base
- 5 Delays on Orwell Bridge near Ipswich
- 6 Overturned trailer causing delays on roundabout near Bury St Edmunds
- 7 Air ambulance called to incident on Bury St Edmunds estate
- 8 Rovers bottom, Town starting to click, key men back... is this the night?
- 9 Ipswich Town 6-0 Doncaster Rovers: Evans leads the way as ruthless Blues cut loose under the lights
- 10 Five people injured in 'violent disorder' at Newmarket racecourse
Cameron Burgess
Picked up a booking early on but navigated that trouble well throughout the rest of the game. Defended well alongside Edmundson, heading superbly as he always does, but could potentially have used the ball a little more intelligently on a few occasions, rather than playing it long. That is being picky, though, with Burgess and Edmundson clearly growing as a partnership 7
Matt Penney
A calm and assured display from the left-back who moved up and down the left flank throughout this game, defending stoutly and attacking intelligently. The final ball isn’t always there, but the endeavour is. 7
Sam Morsy
The Egyptian was upstaged by his midfield partner on his first league start but was hugely influential in allowing Lee Evans to play his natural game. Morsy was tough, clever and reliable in the centre of the park, helping Ipswich move up the field and escape tight situations. In fairness to manager Paul Cook, he did tell us Morsy would make a significant difference to this team. 8
Lee Evans
Paired with his former Wigan team-mate, with whom he’s already played more than 80 games, the Welshman looked to be playing with a new-found freedom, now not being asked to fulfill much of Morsy’s role. He popped the ball around nicely and won the ball back well at times, without needing to be the Blues’ enforcer in chief. And all of that is before you talk about his three goals. He took his first nicely at the back post, finishing first-time, before superbly guiding Bersant Celina’s cross home for his second. His third was equally impressive, as he rammed home a good Ipswich move as he arrived late in the box. He also assisted Edmundson’s goal with a teasing free-kick. An excellent display. 10
Wes Burns
The Welshman is at his best when he is given the ball with space to run with it and he showed that time and again here, most notably as he turned on the burners to assist Macauley Bonne’s opener. Always looked a danger, with Ipswich also having the luxury of being able to withdraw him early from this game as he continues to nurse an Achilles issue. 8
Scott Fraser
The Scot is growing into the left-sided attacking role he’s being asked to play. He’s neat and tidy, responsible in possession and inventive when he gets the ball. Is showing signs of linking really well with Bersant Celina. Delivered the corner for Evans’ first goal. 8
Bersant Celina
It’s clear just how much quality the attacker possesses and he showed it in flashes during this match before accelerating things during an exhilarating period which saw him cross for Evans’ second goal and then again deliver for Bonne’s second. That’s what he can do. He still has more gears to find, too. 8
Macauley Bonne
Town’s leading man was on the mark early, tapping home well from Burns’ pinpoint cross, before doubling his tally in style with a superb improvised effort in the second half. He led the line expertly throughout on what was another impressive showing during what has been a dream start to his loan spell. 9
Sone Aluko (for Burns, 77)
On once the game was won but had a few decent moments. n/a
Conor Chaplin (for Celina, 77)
Similar to Aluko, the attacker had a couple of good moments on the ball as he entered the game after the victory was secured. n/a
Rekeem Harper (for Evans, 82)
On for the hat-trick hero and nearly added to the scoreline himself, only to see his shot hit the post as time ticked down. n/a