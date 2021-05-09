Live
Matchday Live: Town finish up their season with Fleetwood dead rubber
Published: 6:00 AM May 9, 2021
Ipswich Town finish their League One season with a home clash against Fleetwood Town this afternoon. Kick-off 12pm.
Town's play-off hopes ended more than a week ago, with Paul Cook's men able to finish no higher than their current ninth position.
They finish their season against a Fleetwood side who also have nothing but pride to play for.
The game could potentially be the final Ipswich game for a number of the club's players, with those out-of-contract set to be informed of their futures tomorrow.
Follow the game live with us right here.
