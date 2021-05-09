News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Matchday Live: Town finish up their season with Fleetwood dead rubber

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 6:00 AM May 9, 2021   
Luke Chambers could be making his final Ipswich Town appearance this afternoon

Luke Chambers could be making his final Ipswich Town appearance this afternoon - Credit: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town finish their League One season with a home clash against Fleetwood Town this afternoon. Kick-off 12pm.

Town's play-off hopes ended more than a week ago, with Paul Cook's men able to finish no higher than their current ninth position.

They finish their season against a Fleetwood side who also have nothing but pride to play for.

The game could potentially be the final Ipswich game for a number of the club's players, with those out-of-contract set to be informed of their futures tomorrow.

Follow the game live with us right here.

Football
Ipswich News

