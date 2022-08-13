Ipswich Town 3-0 MK Dons: Blues blow visitors away to go top of table

Match Report

Ipswich Town had far too much for MK Dons as Kieran McKenna’s side surged to the top of League One following a dominant victory.

The Blues never looked back after Wes Burns fired them ahead after just four minutes of this game, with Marcus Harness doubling the advantage by the time the two sides left the field at the interval.

Conor Chaplin made the game safe in the second-half as he turned home a well-worked move also involving Burns and Janoi Donacien, with the hosts never truly troubled by a Milton Keynes side who struggled to create in the final third.

Town were solid throughout, with the Ipswich defence standing firm, the midfield offering a solid base, contributions from wide areas and growing connections between the newly-formed forward line.

Wes Burns celebrates giving Town a 1-0 lead. - Credit: Steve Waller -www.stephenwaller.com

The three points, along with the four claimed following the opening two games with Bolton and Forest Green, take Ipswich to the top of the pile on goal difference, with McKenna’s men heading Sheffield Wednesday on goal difference.

Next up is Tuesday night’s trip to Burton Albion, who scored their first goals and picked up their first point of the new season, but let a two-goal lead slip to draw 4-4 with Accrington Stanley.

McKenna named the side expected as the Blues returned to action following Tuesday night’s disappointing home loss to Colchester in the Carabao Cup.

Only Luke Woolfenden kept his place, having missed the victory over Forest Green a few days earlier due to illness, with the Town boss making 10 changes around him as Town’s big guns returned to the starting XI.

That meant Freddie Ladapo was back to lead the line and he was firmly in the mix inside the first minute, when he took advantage of Daniel Oyegoke’s slip to rob the right-back of the ball. The Town striker’s advance towards goal ended with a low shot, gathered by Jamie Cumming at the second attempt.

It didn’t take long for Town to get their noses in front, with Donacien the source of the Ipswich opener. The defender picked the ball up just inside the MK half and burnt his way past veteran left-back Dean Lewington, before looking up and picking out old friend Burns with his cut-back. The Welshman’s clip towards goal was perfect as he guided the ball into the back of the net.

Town players celebrate with Marcus Harness after he had taken them 2-0 ahead. - Credit: Steve Waller -www.stephenwaller.com

Town were ahead but soon needed to defend, with captain Sam Morsy giving away a free-kick on the edge of the box. After Matt Smith’s initial effort bounced clear off the wall, Conor Grant had an effort deflected over the top for a corner which the hosts ultimately dealt with.

MK continued to push, with former Ipswich loanee Louis Barry creating an opening which saw Grant cross for an unmarked Matt Dennis inside the six-yard box. The striker headed over when he probably should have scored.

McKenna’s Blues looked dangerous going forward and, after Ladapo’s shot had been crowded out, a deep cross from Leif Davis was headed wide by George Edmundson, who stayed forward following a corner.

Morsy fizzed a shot wide from outside the box, before the afternoon’s first break for a drink, with the Blues two up soon after.

Lee Evans made it, winning a loose ball back in the middle of the pitch before the ball was popped off to Burns, who let fly with a shot which keeper Jamie Cumming could only push into the path of Harness. It looked as though Dons defender Warren O’Hora would beat the Town man to the ball, but it still managed to bounce into the back of the net before the attacker ran away to celebrate.

Freddie Ladapo with an early effort. - Credit: Steve Waller -www.stephenwaller.com

Chaplin lashed a shot a couple of yards off target, as Town pushed for a third, before Morsy had an effort tipped over by Cumming, as Town became relentless in their assault on the MK goal.

The skipper was at it again, having another effort from outside the box saved by Cumming, before the two sides headed to the dressing rooms with the hosts two goals to the good and well in control.

The visitors made a change at the break, with Henry Lawrence’s introduction in place of Conor Grant prompting a switch from a back four to a three, which gave the visitors the solidity they were looking for but not the attacking threat they needed to get back into the game.

Ipswich put the contest beyond all doubt on the hour mark, with an excellent move ultimately giving Chaplin the opportunity to guide the ball back across goal and into the far corner of the net. He charged off towards the corner to celebrate, pointing his fingers and both Burns and Donacien, and rightly so. Burns had kept the ball alive following a deep Davis cross, before laying off to the overlapping Donacien as the defender charged into the box. When there, he laid the ball back expertly for Chaplin to sweep home.

George Edmundson heads towards goal. - Credit: Steve Waller -www.stephenwaller.com

McKenna turned to his bench during the second drinks break, making four substitutions which saw his three goal scorers depart, along with Ladapo, and Kyle Edwards, Kayden Jackson, Sone Aluko and Tyreece John-Jules replace them.

Aluko forced a save from Cumming as he charged towards goal, before Morsy skimmed another low effort from outside the box just off target as Town pushed for their fourth goal.

It didn’t come, but it mattered little as the Blues left with three goals, three points and sitting top of the table.

Ipswich Town (3-4-2-1): Walton; Donacien, Woolfenden, Edmundson; Burns (Edwards 71), Evans, Morsy (cpt), Davis (Leigh 81); Chaplin (Aluko 71), Harness (John-Jules 71); Ladapo (Jackson 71).

Subs not used: Hladky, Burgess.

MK Dons (4-2-3-1): Cumming; Oyegoke (Jules 67), O'Hora, Tucker, Lewington (cpt); Johnson, Robson; Barry (Kemp 67), Smith, Grant (Lawrence 46); Dennis (Burns 86).

Subs not used: Ravizzoli, Ilunga, Devoy.

Booked: Robson (60).

Referee: Carl Brook.

Attendance: 23,045 (532 away).



