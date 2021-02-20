Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 0-0 draw with Oxford

Published: 9:17 PM February 20, 2021

Ipswich Town drew 0-0 with Oxford United this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Tomas Holy

Barely needed to break sweat in the first half, though a spilled cross towards the end of the period rattled a few nerves. Came out to win a header well in the second half and made a good stop to deny Sam Winnall late on. 7

Ipswich keeper Tomas Holy pictured in action against Oxford United.

Luke Chambers

Back in at right back and had an up-and-down opening half in terms of winning 50/50 balls but got the better of his man as the game went on. Maybe lucky to get away with hands on the back of Winnall inside the box during the final few minutes of the game. Solid. 6

James Wilson

Back in the side for the first time since October and his first act was to slice a cross into the box over the top of his own bar, before making two vital headed clearances and another firm interception on the ground. Was solid and composed throughout this game, keeping the Oxford attackers at bay throughout. Town’s best player. 8

James Wilson pictured speaking with referee Marc Edwards after the game.

Toto Nsiala

Another defender back in the team, with the former Shrewsbury man doing enough in the opening period while still having a few nervy moments. Got stronger as the game went on and certainly played his part in the clean sheet. A good performance. 7

Myles Kenlock

The left-back was the only member of the backline to keep his place and looked composed throughout the opening half, keeping the ball well, turning into space and looking to get forward and create while also playing a couple of nice cross-field balls. Began to lose his man down the Town left as the game went on but just about managed to recover. 7

Andre Dozzell

Took on a little more responsibility in the deeper midfield roles in the absence of Flynn Downes and, while not always winning physical battles you would hope he would, controlled play well. Had a few breaks forward into danger while also trying a handful of killer balls. His set pieces caused some problems in this game. 6

Troy Parrott in fouled by Elliot Lee.

Teddy Bishop

Played deeper alongside Dozzell, giving the midfielder a platform to pick up possession and drive forward rather than being crowded out, like he so often has when deployed as a No.10. Was creator in chief at the start of the second period, for chances not taken by his two strikers. 7

Alan Judge

The Irishman, who injected some life into Ipswich on Tuesday night before being the centre of a high-profile incident involving referee Darren Drysdale, started this game wide on the left and worked hard throughout, looking to make things happen when he got on the ball. It didn’t always come off but the intent was there. 6

Keanan Bennetts after a missed opportunity.

Keanan Bennetts

This was the loanee’s first appearance since scoring against Burton in December and he started brightly, getting on the ball and looking to create. He can hold onto the ball too long sometimes and doesn’t always make the most of crossing opportunities in the final third but this was a positive display. 6

Troy Parrott

Shot wide in the first half before firing a tame free-kick into the wall. His big chance came at the start of the second period but he could only bundle Bishop’s cross wide. His attempts at clever through balls didn’t come off as much as he would have liked and he, like Bennetts, can hold the ball too long. But this was another decent display during a promising start to his temporary stay at Town. 6

James Norwood with a shot onto the inside of the post.

James Norwood

The striker ripped his shirt inside the opening minutes of a combative performance where he offered the Blues a real goal threat. Town look much more like scoring when he’s in the side but it sadly didn’t happen today. He had one off the line in the first-half and then hit the post in the second before running out of puff, given he’s still undercooked following injury. Hopefully he’s good to go again for Tuesday’s game at Hull. 7

Josh Harrop (for Bishop, 74)

On for the final 15 minutes to try and unlock the Oxford defence, but his biggest impact came inside his own box when he put in an expert block late on which could, potentially, have saved a point. 7

Aaron Drinan (for Norwood, 80)

The Irishman was introduced for the final 10 minutes and put himself about without being able to make an impact on the game. n/a

Freddie Sears (for Bennetts, 80)

A few neat touches to try and get his side into dangerous areas. n/a