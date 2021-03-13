Ipswich Town 1-0 Plymouth Argyle: Parrott's goal wins it as Blues break into top six

Published: 4:54 PM March 13, 2021 Updated: 4:56 PM March 13, 2021

Town players celebrate with Troy Parrott after he had given them a 1-0 lead. - Credit: Steve Waller www.stephenwa

Ipswich Town moved back into the top six as the Blues secured the first win of the Paul Cook era against Plymouth.

Troy Parrott scored the only goal of the game after just our minutes, as he profited on a Will Adams mistake, and it looked as though the Blues would be on their way to a comfortable win as the hosts took up dangerous attacking positions and forced error after error from their shaky visitors.

But they couldn’t take advantage and, as we’ve seen so often with this Ipswich side, were forced back as the visitors improved after Town had failed to adequately capitalise on periods of real dominance.

Plymouth had chances during the final hour of this game, as did Town, who eventually got the job done. Games will need to be killed off more effectively than this if they are to be serious promotion contenders.

Troy Parrott rounds Plymouth keeper Mike Cooper to give Town a first half lead. - Credit: Steve Waller www.stephenwa

The result is a welcome one, though, moving Town to sixth as they return to the promotion places for the first time since December.

Next up is a trip to Fleetwood on Tuesday night,

Cook made three changes to the side which drew 1-1 with Lincoln on Tuesday night, with Alan Judge, Troy Parrott and Kayden Jackson coming into the starting XI in place of Teddy Bishop, Jack Lankester and James Norwood.

Norwood dropped out of the squad completely, as did Josh Harrop, with Aaron Drinan coming onto the bench along with Cole Skuse, who was named in the matchday squad for the first time this seasoning following a long-term knee injury.

The heavens opened in the moments prior to kick-off, with the Blues quickly presented with a chance to shoot, with Judge lining up a free-kick 25 yards from goal and forcing Argyle keeper Michael Cooper to push over the top.

The fast start continued and the opening goal of the afternoon soon came, with Adam Lewis punished for a terribly wayward ball back in search of Cooper, allowing Parrott to take a touch, move it round the goalkeeper and slot into the back of an empty net.

Plymouth looked there for the taking, with poor positioning and sloppy passing giving Town time and space to work, with the next chance coming as James Wilson played glorious ball from back to front, which Jackson latched onto before Cooper came out to snuff his shot out.

The visitors continued to make errors but did manage to work their way into the game, with dangerous Danny Mayor finding space down the left, sending in two dangerous crosses in as many minutes, which Myles Kenlock dealt with superbly both times.

Flynn Downes created an opening for Parrott with a driving run and popped pass into danger, with the forward’s shot snuffed out, before Downes went down in the centre circle and was ultimately forced off with what looked like a blow to the hamstring.

Town manager Paul Cook animated on the touchline. - Credit: Steve Waller www.stephenwa

The Plymouth left continued to be a source of danger for the Blues, who kept the Pilgrims out heading into the interval, with Town having a good opportunity to double their lead after the break only for Judge to fire Jackson’s cross back across goal and into the North Stand.

Further changes came as Aaron Drinan and Skuse replaced Jackson and Parrott, with Town not quite settling before Lewis MacLeod fired a volley which Tomas Holy held well.

Judge had an effort blocked behind by Will Aimson before another let off for the Blues, as Panutche Camara headed wide inside the box from a dangerous Kelland Watts cross.

Town managed to see this one out, though, moving back into the top six as a result.

Ipswich Town: Holy; Chambers, Nsiala, Wilson, Kenlock; Downes (Bishop, 37), Dozzell; Judge (Bennetts, 81), Edwards (Lankester, 81); Parrott (Drinan, 64), Jackson (Skuse, 64)

Subs: Cornell, Ward

Plymouth Argyle: Cooper; Watts, Aimson, Opoku; Lewis (Hardie, 63), Edwards, MacLeod (Reeves, 82), Grant, Camara, Mayor, Ennis (Jephcott, 63)

Subs: McCormick, Fornah, Tomlinson