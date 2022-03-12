Matchday Live: In-form Town and Pompey battle at Portman Road

Live

Ipswich Town take on Portsmouth in a big League One clash this afternoon - you can follow the action live right here.

Both sides are in good form and are bidding to make a late surge into the League One play-off places. A crowd of 25,000 is expected.

“I’m really looking forward to the game, I really am,” manager Kieran McKenna said.

“It’s two teams in form, two teams picking up points and a really big game for both teams.

“The players are excited for the game. You can feel that they know it’s a really good game for us, but to be honest they’ve been excited for every game, they were excited for Fleetwood away, so that’s been a pleasing thing.

“We’ve been insistent that every game is three points, to respect every opponent, no game is bigger than any other game - yet. That’s been our approach to every game.

“We’ve done the same for this one, we’ve looked at it with exactly the same process as we do all games, we won’t build it up any more than it is, there are still nine games left, there are lots of points to play for, nothing is going to be decided on Saturday.

“I think they’re excited because they know it’s a good team in good form and we feel like we’re in good form and we’re becoming a good team. The players want to test themselves.

“I said after the Fleetwood game that we’re going to see where we’re at. And this is another game where it’s against one of the better teams in the league who are coming here in good form. But we’re in good form, we’re at home and we’ll see where we’re at in terms our development as a team.”



