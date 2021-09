Live

Published: 12:00 PM September 25, 2021 Updated: 2:10 PM September 25, 2021

A new era dawns at Ipswich Town this afternoon - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town are looking to make it back-to-back victories in League One as they entertain Sheffield Wednesday at Portman Road this afternoon.

After winning their first match of the season at Lincoln last week, Paul Cook's side will hope to kick on today.

Follow our live updates throughout the afternoon.