Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-0 home loss to Sunderland

Opinion

Published: 11:00 PM January 26, 2021 Updated: 11:04 PM January 26, 2021

Ipswich Town were beaten 1-0 by Sunderland this evening. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Tomas Holy

Did well to get out quickly and beat Carl Winchester to a through-ball before beating Charlie Wyke’s effort away, but was left standing as the big striker put the Black Cats ahead on the stroke of half-time. Was neat and tidy in the second period. 6

Luke Chambers

The skipper was better in possession than he was at the weekend and vocally drove his side on as they battled adversity in this match. Got caught upfield a couple of times and got away with one sliced clearance at the near post which dropped into a dangerous area. 5

Mark McGuinness gets his head to an Andre Dozzell corner. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Luke Woolfenden

Back in the side in place of injury victim Toto Nsiala and got through this game well enough, with his work in possession perhaps the highlight with some decent balls into midfield to try and get his team moving forward. 6

Mark McGuinness

Started well and had the first chance of the game as he headed into the hands of the Sunderland goalkeeper but he pushed up too high to win the ball in stoppage time and was taken out of play before Max Power crossed for Wyke’s goal. Made an excellent tackle and then block to deny Aiden O’Brien on two occasions but he was taught a few harsh lessons by Wyke, who out-muscled and out-thought him for much of this game. 4

Stephen Ward is fouled by Jordan Willis . - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Stephen Ward

Sunderland were targeting Ward’s left side from the opening minutes and, while the Irishman sat deep to try and avoid being beaten on his outside. His flank was the source of the Sunderland opener as Max Power were given too much space to cross, though Ward did have some good moments towards the end of the second half with a block and good clearance. 5

Flynn Downes

This was much more like the Flynn Downes we know with some tough challenges and plenty of energy to try and drive his side forward. It’s much-needed in this Ipswich side and the stronger he gets as his injury comeback continues, the better. 6

Referee Charles Breakspear sends off Kayden Jackson. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Andre Dozzell

Some good moments and a couple of driving runs in the first 45 minutes before his half ended with him being the deepest defensive player as he didn’t get tight enough to stop Wyke running onto Power’s cross to finish. His excellent pass opened up play for Luke Thomas to have an effort on goal, which the keeper saved, but there were some moments where he maybe didn’t do enough in the physical side of the game. 5

Jon Nolan

A first start since November for the former Shrewsbury man, who had some neat touches in midfield before being charged with getting forward to fill the gap left by Jackson’s dismissal. He was replaced 10 minutes into the second period. 5

Gwion Edwards is fouled by Sunderland skipper Max Power. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Gwion Edwards

The Welshman was running throughout to try and close down opposition players in possession and had a few driving runs on the ball. Was perhaps guilty of playing with his head down at times, notably when he should have squared for Ward in space in the box. 6

Luke Thomas

A full debut for the Barnsley loanee and he was busy throughout this game, chasing every cause and looking to get on the ball and drive when possible. He had Town’s big chance, chesting it down for himself to curl a shot which Lee Burge pushed away. He could perhaps have done better. A good display, though. 6

Kayden Jackson

A deserved red card just 10 minutes into this game left his side without a focal point and with a mountain to climb. He connected with Bailey Wright at shin level, raking his foot down the Aussie’s leg while turning his back. He let his team down. n/a

Aaron Drinan come-on for Jon Nolan. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Aaron Drinan (for Nolan, 55)

The striker was introduced to bring a focal point to the Ipswich side in the second period and did that well enough, without overly threatening the Sunderland goal. 5

Teddy Bishop (for Thomas, 72)

A few nice touches from the midfielder during his 20 minutes on the field but nothing in the dangerous areas. 5

Freddie Sears (for Edwards, 87)

Almost freed for a one-on one but was beaten to the ball by Lee Burge as he looked to play on the last shoulder. n/a

Myles Kenlock (for Ward, 87)

The left-back came on for the final few minutes and played the through ball which nearly set Sears away. n/a