Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 3-2 loss to Swindon Town

Published: 8:37 PM January 9, 2021

Ipswich Town were beaten 3-2 by Swindon Town this evening. Andy Warren hands out some player ratings.

David Cornell

Had very little to do in the opening period other than pick the ball out of his net following Diallang Jaiyesimi’s opener and really it was a similar story in the second. Could do nothing about Scott Twine’s stunner and you could maybe question the Town keeper for the third, as a cross crept in at his far post. That would be a little harsh, though. 5

Luke Chambers

Caught up the pitch as Swindon spread wide down the right for opening goal and couldn’t quite recover to stop Jaiyesimi heading home, while having a few crossing opportunities during the opening 45 minutes without being able to deliver anything of note for his forwards. Won the ball back for Norwood’s equaliser but didn’t find things particularly easy in the second half while struggling to get forward to support Kayden Jackson. All three goals came from Ipswich’s right side. 5

Mark McGuinness with his hands on his had at the final whistle. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Mark McGuinness

A mixed bag from the Arsenal loanee who had some decent moments and others where he struggled. He couldn’t get to the cross which led to the third goal while also putting a header of his own over the top. Was used as a striker in the final minutes as Town searched for an equaliser. 5

Luke Woolfenden

The youngster gave the ball away a few times early on and was outfoxed on a regular basis by former Blue Brett Pitman, without any of the duo’s battles leading to anything of note in the opening period. That continued into the second half as he lacked intensity for much of the game. 4

Stephen Ward

A quiet night for the experienced Irishman who was solid enough in defence but struggled to contribute too much going forward. When he was able to cross his delivery didn’t threaten. Had some difficult moments with Swindon right-back Paul Caddis and was, at times, left a little exposed by what was in front of him. 5

Flynn Downes fires in a ball during the second half. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Andre Dozzell

As has been the case in nearly every game he’s played this season, the youngster was by far Town’s best passer, exemplified by the ball he played for Alan Judge’s first-half chance. He looks to make things happen when on the ball but, as a facilitator, he needs someone to take advantage in front of him. That’s been Ipswich’s problem this season. He had more options in the second half but also began to give the ball away a little cheaply at times. 6

Emyr Huws

It seems a lifetime ago but the Welshman scored the winner in Ipswich’s last game, 25 days ago, and he had another headed chance in this one but angled it wide. He was caught in possession a few times and couldn’t find the balls needed to free those in front of him before being replaced at the break. 4

Alan Judge

The Irishman started as the No.10 and had some good moments, on and off the ball, but wasn’t ever really able to pick up possession in the pocket and create from there. He really should have scored in the first half when he broke the offside trap, controlled the ball (seemingly with his arm) and then had a point-blank shot saved by Mark Travers. Hit the post at the start of the second period and looked to benefit from playing behind Norwood following the striker’s introduction. Scored late on with a good finish. Much better after the break. 6

Flynn Downes rues a missed chance. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Armando Dobra

Was a box of tricks early on with some good turns down the left flank and moments where he looked to cause Paul Caddis real trouble. Sadly, these dried up, though and he was quiet for long spells of this game before being replaced. 4

Kayden Jackson

Once again used in a wide right role but Ipswich found it difficult to utilise his pace from there on too many occasions and, when he did get on the ball. He was able to deliver well for Norwood’s equaliser but wasn’t able to create too much from his flank. 5

Aaron Drinan

The Irishman was given the nod from the start and, while there was some good link-up play in deep areas and plenty of hard work, he wasn’t able to threaten the Swindon goal before being replaced at the break. 5

Armando Dobra celebrates with James Norwood after the latter had levelled the score at 1-1. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Flynn Downes (for Huws, 46)

The homegrown midfielder has been a big miss for Town and seeing him back on the pitch was a welcome sight. There were signs of rust for sure but also signs he can be a real contributor. Was booked soon after coming on. 5

James Norwood (for Drinan, 46)

Town’s best player. He changed the Blues outlook after coming on at the break, adding a focal point in the final third, a threat in behind and creating headaches for defenders. Was a little fortunate with his goal but brought the best out of his team-mate, looked to cause trouble whenever he got a sniff of the ball and supplied Judge’s goal nicely. Great to have him back. 7

Jack Lankester (for Dobra, 78)

Took up some good positions and looked to link midfield to attack without being able to create too many openings. n/a

Ipswich Town's assistant manager Stuart Taylor looks on during the 3-2 home loss to Swindon. Photo: Steve Waller - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com



