Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-0 Wycombe victory

Ipswich Town beat Wycombe Wanderers 1-0 this evening. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Vaclav Hladky

Into the side as Christian Walton missed out due to a positive Covid test, with the Czech keeper having little to do in terms of shots on goal, but having some difficult moments under high balls and the occasional breakdown in communication with his defenders. But, one way or another, he got the job done with some balls clawed away after the break. 6

Janoi Donacien

Again deployed on the right of the back three and had space to work, with the two Wycombe strikers tending to drift towards the Ipswich left. That meant Donacien had space to get forward and combine with Wes Burns, which he did well, while also being able to mop up when he needed to defend. This role in a back three suits him. 7

Conor Chaplin failed to connect with the ball, whilst attempting this acrobatic effort. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Luke Woolfenden

The defender’s game began with a tangle with Brandon Hanlan, which he just about got away with, before he grew into the contest and handled his man well. The academy graduate had space to come out with the ball from the back, something he looked natural doing as he helped his team move up the pitch, while also defending well when things got tough in the closing stages. 8

George Edmundson

Like the rest of the backline, Edmundson was able to step out from the back and looked keen to do so. In terms of defending, the former Rangers man was tasked with handling big forward Sam Vokes and had mixed results there, but like the rest of the defence he was able to get the job done. 7

Wes Burns

Deployed as a right wing-back and got forward time and time again, sizing Jordan Obita up and looking to get past him when he could. He’s always a threat in that position. Pushed back a little as the second half went on but always looked a danger on the counter. 7

Matt Penney

Was on a yellow card early and wasn’t able to get forward as often as Burns on the opposite flank, in part due to the fact Wycombe attacked more readily down his side. But he defended well, certainly playing his part in the clean sheet and three points. 7

Sam Morsy with an early shot wide of the target. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Sam Morsy

Morsy noticeably occupied much higher positions than we’re used to seeing from him, with the Egyptian given the ability to move forward with the ball at his feet and show some quality. He did so on plenty of occasions, looking for popped balls through for strikers which weren’t always there as he would have liked. Helped the ball on for Norwood’s opening goal and also did the dirty work required of him. Had a real chance to score late on but squared for Conor Chaplin, who hit the post. 8

Lee Evans

With partner Morsy playing higher up the pitch, Evans looked tasked with sweeping behind him and moving Ipswich from side to side. He kept the ball well and played it cleverly, both forward when possible and back to open defenders when needed. His best pass of the match saw him sublimely pick out Norwood with a ball from deep, setting the striker through on goal. A good display. From this early sighting, Kieran McKenna football should suit him. 7

Sone Aluko is fouled by Curtis Thompson. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Sone Aluko

Started on the right flank, having played centrally against Sunderland, and used it cleverly when in possession. He wasn’t as effective as he was in the draw with the Black Cats but wasn’t anything other than positive for his team as he worked hard throughout. You know when he has the ball he will make good decisions. 7

James Norwood

Deployed wide on the left, Norwood’s best work came as he drifted inside and hassled and harried, doing all the things he does best. He worked tirelessly for his team, looking to play neat touches to strike partner Macauley Bonne when possible, while scoring the game’s only goal himself as he turned home after David Stockdale pushed the ball into his path from Morsy’s run. Tired before being replaced late on. Ipswich are benefiting from having him back. 8

James Norwood fires home to give Town the lead. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Macauley Bonne

Bonne started as the central striker in this game and worked hard for his team throughout, while not having too many openings of his own. He dragged one across goal and struggled to stay onside at big moments when other chances could have been forthcoming. He’s now 10 without a goal. 6

Conor Chaplin (for Aluko, 72)

On for the final 20 minutes or so if this game, including stoppage time, and could have put the cherry on top of this win but hit the post after being given the ball by Morsy. 6

Tom Carroll (for Norwood, 80)

The former Tottenham man got a few minutes in this game but wasn’t able to influence the contest on too many occasions. n/a

Joe Pigott (for Bonne, 88)

On to help close out the victory. n/a

