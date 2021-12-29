Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-0 Wycombe victory
- Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com
Ipswich Town beat Wycombe Wanderers 1-0 this evening. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.
Vaclav Hladky
Into the side as Christian Walton missed out due to a positive Covid test, with the Czech keeper having little to do in terms of shots on goal, but having some difficult moments under high balls and the occasional breakdown in communication with his defenders. But, one way or another, he got the job done with some balls clawed away after the break. 6
Janoi Donacien
Again deployed on the right of the back three and had space to work, with the two Wycombe strikers tending to drift towards the Ipswich left. That meant Donacien had space to get forward and combine with Wes Burns, which he did well, while also being able to mop up when he needed to defend. This role in a back three suits him. 7
Luke Woolfenden
The defender’s game began with a tangle with Brandon Hanlan, which he just about got away with, before he grew into the contest and handled his man well. The academy graduate had space to come out with the ball from the back, something he looked natural doing as he helped his team move up the pitch, while also defending well when things got tough in the closing stages. 8
Most Read
- 1 'A terrific disappointment': What next for now-derelict Shrubland Hall?
- 2 Matchday Recap: Three points as Town beat Chairboys
- 3 What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?
- 4 'We need to protect vulnerable' - tackle store responds to bad review
- 5 7 great pubs that opened in Suffolk in 2021
- 6 Predictions for McKenna's first five games in charge
- 7 Uncertainty over Town's clash with Lincoln after Covid outbreak at Imps
- 8 Hope is in the air again as Town's McKenna era begins with Wycombe visit
- 9 How Suffolk's current Covid figures compare to Tier 4 rules last Christmas
- 10 Overturned lorry blocks roundabout on A140
George Edmundson
Like the rest of the backline, Edmundson was able to step out from the back and looked keen to do so. In terms of defending, the former Rangers man was tasked with handling big forward Sam Vokes and had mixed results there, but like the rest of the defence he was able to get the job done. 7
Wes Burns
Deployed as a right wing-back and got forward time and time again, sizing Jordan Obita up and looking to get past him when he could. He’s always a threat in that position. Pushed back a little as the second half went on but always looked a danger on the counter. 7
Matt Penney
Was on a yellow card early and wasn’t able to get forward as often as Burns on the opposite flank, in part due to the fact Wycombe attacked more readily down his side. But he defended well, certainly playing his part in the clean sheet and three points. 7
Sam Morsy
Morsy noticeably occupied much higher positions than we’re used to seeing from him, with the Egyptian given the ability to move forward with the ball at his feet and show some quality. He did so on plenty of occasions, looking for popped balls through for strikers which weren’t always there as he would have liked. Helped the ball on for Norwood’s opening goal and also did the dirty work required of him. Had a real chance to score late on but squared for Conor Chaplin, who hit the post. 8
Lee Evans
With partner Morsy playing higher up the pitch, Evans looked tasked with sweeping behind him and moving Ipswich from side to side. He kept the ball well and played it cleverly, both forward when possible and back to open defenders when needed. His best pass of the match saw him sublimely pick out Norwood with a ball from deep, setting the striker through on goal. A good display. From this early sighting, Kieran McKenna football should suit him. 7
Sone Aluko
Started on the right flank, having played centrally against Sunderland, and used it cleverly when in possession. He wasn’t as effective as he was in the draw with the Black Cats but wasn’t anything other than positive for his team as he worked hard throughout. You know when he has the ball he will make good decisions. 7
James Norwood
Deployed wide on the left, Norwood’s best work came as he drifted inside and hassled and harried, doing all the things he does best. He worked tirelessly for his team, looking to play neat touches to strike partner Macauley Bonne when possible, while scoring the game’s only goal himself as he turned home after David Stockdale pushed the ball into his path from Morsy’s run. Tired before being replaced late on. Ipswich are benefiting from having him back. 8
Macauley Bonne
Bonne started as the central striker in this game and worked hard for his team throughout, while not having too many openings of his own. He dragged one across goal and struggled to stay onside at big moments when other chances could have been forthcoming. He’s now 10 without a goal. 6
Conor Chaplin (for Aluko, 72)
On for the final 20 minutes or so if this game, including stoppage time, and could have put the cherry on top of this win but hit the post after being given the ball by Morsy. 6
Tom Carroll (for Norwood, 80)
The former Tottenham man got a few minutes in this game but wasn’t able to influence the contest on too many occasions. n/a
Joe Pigott (for Bonne, 88)
On to help close out the victory. n/a