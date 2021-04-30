Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with Crewe forward

Published: 1:44 PM April 30, 2021

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Crewe forward Owen Dale - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Crewe Alexandra forward Owen Dale.

The 22-year-old has scored 12 goals for Crewe this season, as part of a side packed with young, talented players.

Football Insider are reporting the Blues to be one of a number of clubs tracking him this summer, with Sunderland, Preston and Blackburn also linked.

Dale has played mainly as a right winger this season but can play anywhere across the front three, making him a good fit for Town manager Paul Cook’s 4-2-3-1 system.

Cook revealed on Thursday that he was at Crewe's 2-2 draw with Charlton earlier this week, a game in which Dale scored both his side's goals.

He is contracted until the summer of 2022, meaning he will command a significant fee should he move on this summer.

Town are set for a busy summer in the recruitment market, with a long list of players set to move on and replacements required, as Cook looks to make his mark under new ownership at Portman Road.