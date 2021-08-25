Tractor Girls make it three wins out of three to stay top

Published: 2:30 PM August 25, 2021

Ipswich Town Women continued their 100% start to the FAWNL Southern Premier Division season with a 3-0 victory over Gillingham at Rochester United Sports Ground last night.

Paige Peake put the Blues ahead with a first-half penalty before Natasha Thomas and Sophie Peskett completed the scoring with a quick-fire double ten minutes from time.



Town made a blistering start, with Summer Hughes and Peskett causing absolute mayhem down the Blues' right-hand side

Ipswich Town Women made it three wins out of three to start their 2021/22 campaign - Credit: Ross Halls

Despite the early dominance, the Tractor Girls were unable to find a breakthrough against a deep Gillingham defence but continued to push hard, with Maddie Biggs thinking she had put Town ahead only for the flag to go up for offside.

Shortly after, Town were awarded a penalty after Peskett was bundled over in the area. Peake stepped up and fired the ball to Cara Davies' left, with the Gills goalkeeper rooted to the spot.

The Tractor Girls continued to stamp their authority on the game as Biggs went close once again after a beautiful passage of play between Anna Grey and Peskett.



The Blues picked up where they left off after the restart as Abbie Lafayette found Peskett in the area, who turned sharply before stinging the palms of Davies.

Natasha Thomas heads in the Blues second goal of the game - Credit: Ross Halls

Peskett continued to be at the heart of the action as Gillingham desperately tried to nullify her threat to no avail.

Thomas was soon introduced off the bench and it didn't take long for her to make an impact as she trapped Peskett's pass before laying off to Kyra Robertson, with the impressive young midfielder forced too wide to get a clear shot away.

Moments later Town were unlucky not to have their second as Lafayette's corner bounced around in the area before the Gills hacked the ball off the line following a mad scramble.

Ipswich Town players celebrate with goalscorer Sophie Peskett - Credit: Ross Halls

Town continued to pile on the pressure and found a deserved second goal eleven minutes from time.

Lafayette's corner looked to have sailed all the way through and into the far corner but the arriving Thomas appeared to have got the final touch before the ball crossed the line, with both players subsequently claiming the goal.





Just moments later the Tractor Girls had a third as Peskett blazed through the Gillingham defence before rifling past Davies to ensure the three points returned to Suffolk.



Gillingham managed just a solitary shot on target with two minutes remaining but Sarah Quantrill was more than a match for the effort, getting down low to thwart the opportunity.

The result sees Town remain top of the table ahead on Sunday's game against Cardiff City at the Goldstar Ground.

Paige Peake celebrates her penalty spot kick - Credit: Ross Halls

Town: Quantrill, Hughes (Egan), Peake, Smith, Hubbard, Lafayette, Horwood (c), Peskett, Robertson (King), Grey (Barratt), Biggs (Thomas).

Unused: L. Jackson