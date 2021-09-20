King bags four goals - as Tractor Girls score 11!

Published: 3:32 PM September 20, 2021 Updated: 3:37 PM September 20, 2021

Eloise King was the star of the show as Ipswich Town recorded their seventh successive win with an 11-2 victory over Keynsham Town at the Goldstar Ground yesterday.

King netted four times, Anna Grey and Sophie Peskett both bagged a brace, with Maddie Biggs, Maria Boswell and Abbie Lafayette completing the scoring in front of another sizeable crowd in Felixstowe.



Town took the lead after ten minutes as Boswell's dangerous cross was parried into Biggs by Keynsham goalkeeper Xanna Kierk, with the ricochet falling perfectly for King to stab home from point-blank range.

King doubled the Tractor Girls' lead just four minutes later as she received an intricate through-ball from Peskett before firing across the goalkeeper and into the bottom corner.





Eloise King celebrates one of her four goals against Keynsham Town - Credit: Ross Halls

Town continued to come forward with wave after wave of attacks and Grey soon got herself off the mark for the season as she swept Peskett's cut back into an open net.



Grey soon struck again with the second quick-fire double of the game as she latched on to a perfectly-weighted ball over-the-top from Lafayette before rounding the stranded Kierk and slotting into an open net.The Town winger was then presented with a glorious opportunity to secure a six-minute hat-trick but after Peskett laid the ball on a plate across the area, the ball hit Grey in the knee with the goal gaping before going out of play off a Keynsham defender.

Eloise King wheels away to celebrate - Credit: Ross Halls

Peskett soon got herself on the scoresheet after a moment of unselfish play from King, with the Town midfielder being sent through one-on-one with a chance to secure her hat-trick but opted to play the ball off to Peskett, who duly obliged by slotting into an open net.



Goal number six came shortly after the break as Lafayette's corner failed to be cleared by Keynsham, with Boswell on hand to blast home the loose ball for her first senior goal for Ipswich Town.

The Blues then scored again straight from the kick-off as Peskett received the ball from Biggs before driving into the area and firing across goal, with the ball taking a heavy touch off Nadine Grogan on the way in.

King soon secured her hat-trick just two minutes later as Keynsham once again failed to clear their lines and the Town midfielder pounced to smash home the loose ball with Kierk well-beaten.

Ipswich Town Women made it six wins out of six with the 11-2 win over Keynsham Town - Credit: Ross Halls

Keynsham then found the net themselves as the Tractor Girls conceded their first goal of the season.





Alys Hinchcliffe wrapped a ball in behind the Town defence looking for Henna Butcher and after a mix-up between Lindsey Cooper and Sarah Quantrill, Butcher was able to run through and put the ball into an open net.





Butcher then scored a superb second for the away side after robbing Bonnie Horwood in midfield before rifling high over the head of Quantrill from 25-yards.





Town picked themselves up from Keynsham's brief spell of resistance as King added the Blues' ninth from close-range after Natasha Thomas' cross was touched on by Biggs and the Town number ten was in prime position to sweep home inside the six-yard box.

Eloise King celebrates with Sophie Peskett, Anna Grey and Maddie Biggs - Credit: Ross Halls

Town's tenth arrived in stunning fashion as they were awarded a free-kick on the right-hand side following a foul on Thomas, with Lafayette stepping up and curling a tremendous effort over the head of Kierk for arguably the best goal of the afternoon.





The Tractor Girls' final goal of the day came eight minutes from time as Biggs met Eva Hubbard's delightful cross and nodded home for her fourth goal of the season.



The result sees Joe Sheehan's side move three points clear at the top of the table, with second-placed Southampton having played a game less.



The Tractor Girls now have a weekend off with no fixture before returning to action away to London Bees on Sunday October 3.