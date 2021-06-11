Published: 12:05 PM June 11, 2021 Updated: 12:36 PM June 11, 2021

Ipswich Town Women has announced they have signed their first player on a professional contract.

Winger Sophie Peskett, 18, is the first female player ever to sign a deal with the club and has been retained on a two-year deal.

It's understood that there had been interest from top tier Women's Super League teams to sign the player.

Peskett had become a key part of the Tractor Girls team that steamed to an unbeaten streak in the league before it was cancelled earlier this year because of the pandemic.

She was also part of the history-making team that took on Manchester City in the FA Cup in 2020.

The news comes just over a week since the club announced it had been promoted to the third tier of the women's footballing pyramid.

It's unusual for players in Town's league to be signed on a professional contract with players in the Women's Championship, tier two, usually considered semi-professional.



